Rey Mysterio Set To Open AAA’s Fox Debut In Mexico City

Rey Mysterio is set to make a high profile appearance in Mexico City this weekend as AAA launches a major new chapter in its television presentation.

WWE and Lucha Libre AAA have confirmed that the legendary luchador will open AAA’s debut broadcast on Fox across Mexico and Central America this Saturday, January 17, 2026. The appearance is being positioned as a symbolic kickoff for the partnership, bringing one of the most recognisable figures in lucha libre history back to the spotlight in front of a regional audience.

WWE announced the news via social media, writing:

“The Lucha Legend himself @reymysterio will KICK OFF @luchalibreaaa’s debut on Fox TOMORROW! 🙌 Lucha Libre AAA streams LIVE tomorrow at 9e/6p on FOX in Latin America and YouTube + Facebook everywhere else.”

Mysterio’s involvement comes after a brief absence due to injury concerns. Rey has recently been sidelined with a minor issue, which kept him off this week’s episode of Raw, though he is expected to be back in action soon. His son, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, has also been out of action after suffering a shoulder injury at AAA’s December 20 event in Guadalajara.

Despite those setbacks, Rey’s presence adds star power to an already stacked lineup as AAA looks to make a strong first impression on Fox.

The current card announced for Saturday’s show includes:

El Hijo del Vikingo vs El Grande Americano in a AAA Mega Title eliminator match

AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer vs Lady Shani in a non title match

Niño Hamburguesa, La Parka and Mr Iguana vs Abismo Negro Jr, Taurus and Histeria

Additional appearances are also scheduled from Mr Iguana, Las Toxicas, El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr, and Omos.

AAA’s Fox debut is expected to draw significant attention across Mexico and Central America, with Rey Mysterio’s opening appearance serving as a bridge between generations of lucha libre fans and the promotion’s next era.