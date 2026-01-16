The Street Profits Pulled From WWE TV For Creative Reasons

The Street Profits have quietly stepped away from WWE television in recent weeks, and a new report has shed light on why the popular tag team has been missing from action.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no injury concerns surrounding Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins. Instead, the decision to pull the team from programming was made for creative reasons, with the goal of giving them time away from television before their eventual return.

“Neither of the Street Profits are hurt. The decision was just made to take them off TV to allow them to freshen up.”

The move points toward a possible reset for the duo, potentially allowing WWE to reintroduce them with a refreshed presentation once they are brought back to the blue brand. Whether that means a full repackaging or simply a renewed focus remains to be seen.

The Street Profits were last featured prominently on WWE SmackDown during the summer of 2025. Their most recent run saw them holding the WWE Tag Team Championships after defeating #DIY on the March 14, 2025 episode of the show. They went on to successfully defend the titles in a TLC match in April, solidifying their position near the top of the tag team division.

That reign ended on July 11, 2025, when they dropped the championships to the Wyatt Sicks pairing of Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy. The title run followed a notable shift in direction for the team, as they turned heel at the 2025 Royal Rumble after attacking the Motor City Machine Guns.

With this time away designed to refresh the act, questions remain about what version of the Street Profits fans will see upon their return. They could continue down the more aggressive heel path or pivot back toward the energetic, fan friendly personas that helped make them one of WWE’s most popular teams.

