Omos Confirmed for AAA’s Premiere on FOX in Latin America

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 16, 2026
Former WWE tag-team champion Omos is set to appear in the AAA premiere episode on Fox on January 17, 2026. This launch will be accessible in various Latin American countries such as Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America (excluding Brazil). Lucha Libre AAA announced Omos' participation through social media with a translated message:

“Don’t miss this Saturday Omos completely live at 8PM on Fox Tubi and Fox One and at 9PM on Fox Lucha Libre AAA every Saturday on Fox.”

Omos was last in AAA during December's Guerra de Titanes, aligning himself with El Hijo del Vikingo and Dorian Roldan after attacking Dragon Lee. Despite his active participation in AAA, he has yet to return to WWE.

The lineup for Lucha Libre AAA on Fox includes:

  • El Hijo del Vikingo vs. El Grande Americano for the number one contender spot to Dominik Mysterio’s AAA Mega Championship
  • Non-title: AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer vs. Lady Shani
  • Six-man tag: Nino Hamburguesa, La Parka & Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro Jr., Taurus & Histeria

Additionally, several wrestlers, including Mr.Iguana, Las Toxicas, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., will feature on the show.

