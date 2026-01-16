×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

New TNA World Champion Crowned on Impact AMC Premiere

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 16, 2026
New TNA World Champion Crowned on Impact AMC Premiere

Mike Santana is once again the TNA World Champion. He defeated Frankie Kazarian in the main event of tonight’s Impact on AMC premiere. The finish saw Kazarian attempt his own version of Santana’s Spin The Block rolling lariat, but Santana avoided it and hit his own for the win.

As a result, Santana will defend the title against Kazarian, the former champion, at TNA Genesis on Saturday, January 17, 2026. This title change marks the 65th in TNA World title history, and Santana becomes the 16th wrestler to win the belt multiple times. His first reign ended after just 32 days, while Kazarian’s run ends after 63 days and two title defenses on TNA programming, including matches against JDC at Final Resolution and Bear Bronson on New Year’s Day.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy