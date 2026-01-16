×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dixie Carter Graces TNA Impact's AMC Premiere

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 16, 2026
Dixie Carter Graces TNA Impact's AMC Premiere

Dixie Carter appeared on the debut episode of TNA Impact on AMC. Carlos Silva introduced the former TNA president before the main event. Carter addressed the audience, expressing her gratitude: “I cannot believe 24 years ago. How many of you have watched TNA almost that long? I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you all for being here tonight. What an incredible honor. This company is on AMC launching a brand new chapter. I couldn’t be more proud of the locker room, all of you fans, thank you for everything you’ve done. It’s a very sentimental night for me so thank you so much.”

After her speech, Bully Ray joined her on stage for a brief stare down. They shared a hug before Bully headed to the commentary table. Carter served as president of TNA Wrestling from 2003 to 2016.

 

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy