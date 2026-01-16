Dixie Carter Graces TNA Impact's AMC Premiere

Dixie Carter appeared on the debut episode of TNA Impact on AMC. Carlos Silva introduced the former TNA president before the main event. Carter addressed the audience, expressing her gratitude: “I cannot believe 24 years ago. How many of you have watched TNA almost that long? I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you all for being here tonight. What an incredible honor. This company is on AMC launching a brand new chapter. I couldn’t be more proud of the locker room, all of you fans, thank you for everything you’ve done. It’s a very sentimental night for me so thank you so much.”

After her speech, Bully Ray joined her on stage for a brief stare down. They shared a hug before Bully headed to the commentary table. Carter served as president of TNA Wrestling from 2003 to 2016.