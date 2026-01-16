Leon Slater Withdrawn from TNA Genesis, Set to Appear on WWE SmackDown

The rumors surrounding TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater's participation in WWE's overseas tour are confirmed: his title defense at Genesis has been officially removed from the card.

During Thursday's AMC premiere, Santino Marella shared the news with Cedric Alexander in a backstage segment, stating that due to visa issues, Slater cannot compete. Instead, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will replace him in the three-way for the title against Alexander and Moose. Speculation suggests Slater, a UK native, will face WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes in an open challenge on Friday’s SmackDown in London. Although Slater was set to defend his title against Myron Reed during the AMC premiere, that match was quietly canceled. Reed, despite his deal with AEW, was apparently prepared to honor his commitment. Slater debuted on WWE’s main roster at December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, teaming with Je’Von Evans, but lost to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee in a WWE World Tag Team title match.