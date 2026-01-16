New TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned During AMC Premiere

The Elegance Brand's Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance secured the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship on Thursday, defeating The Iinspiration's Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee during the Impact debut on AMC. The match concluded with interference from Mr. Elegance, the latest addition to the Elegance Brand. As the referee was distracted, he clipped Lee’s knee, enabling M to score a roll-up pin for the victory.

Following the match, The Elegance Brand interrupted an interview with Indi Hartwell, who declared she was ready to fight any member of the faction. Shortly thereafter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that McKay and Lee had concluded their time with TNA Wrestling and were exploring opportunities outside the promotion, stating, “The IInspiration have finished up with TNA, myself and @FightfulSelect have learned. They have gained interest from companies outside of TNA.”