Former WWE and NXT Stars Join TNA on Impact AMC Premiere

During the TNA Impact premiere on AMC, fans were surprised by the debuts of former WWE wrestler Sonya Deville, now known as Daria Rae, and former NXT star Cora Jade, who will go by Elayna Black. TNA’s on-screen director of authority, Santino Marella, introduced Rae, who started as a babyface before quickly turning heel to criticize Marella and the Texas crowd.

Rae then introduced Jade as the newest signing in the TNA Knockout division. Rae was not renewed by WWE last year, while Jade was released in May 2025. Jade previously competed in TNA in early 2025 and has been on a wrestling break since last July to focus on her mental health.

@TheDariaRae’s first act of business is signing @ElaynaBlack as TNA Wrestling’s newest Knockout! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/etz4sFuvbJ