TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Results - January 15, 2026

Tonight, TNA presents Thursday Night iMPACT! live from Garland, TX in what will be the company's debut on AMC.

Frankie Kazarian defends his TNA World Title against former champion Mike Santana, The IInspiration’s Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee defend their TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance of The Elegance Brand while Matt and Jeff Hardy will team with Elijah in a six-man tag team match against Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch and John Skyler of Order 4. Finally, WWE superstar and TNA legend AJ Styles is scheduled to make an appearance.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: January 15th, 2025

Location: Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

AJ Styles comes out to open the show. He says he’s going to keep this short and sweet. He says welcome to the house that AJ Styles built. He says it is bolder, badder and on AMC. He says they are TNA, they are the TNAtion, and it all starts with the three letters “TNA”. He says let’s create some chaos.

Elijah comes out with guitar and asks who wants to walk with Elijah.

Match 1: Elijah & The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Mustafa Ali)

Mustafa Ali and Order 4 rush into the ring and brawl. The Hardys throws The Great Hands out of the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and everyone runs at Elijah and he throws everyone out of the ring. Jeff Hardy gets the tag and he hits a sit-out suplex on Ali. Ali hits a Twist of Fate and looks to go to the top rope but Tasha blocks the corner. Matt Hardy hits a double Twist of Fate on Ali and Tasha. Jeff goes for a cover but it is broken up. Elijah hits a knee strike on Skyler, followed by a Twist of Fate by Matt and a Swanton Bomb by Jeff for the win.

Result: Elijah & The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) def. Order 4 (Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Mustafa Ali) by pinfall

After the match, Agent Zero takes out The Hardys. The Righteous come out and Agent Zero leaves the ring. The Righteous attack The Hardys. Vincent puts a chain through Jeff’s earhole and hits a Swanton Bomb on Matt Hardy. Vincent says at Genesis, The Righteous will become new TNA Tag Team Champions.

Gia Miller is backstage with Frankie Kazarian, and Kazarian says this is the biggest night in TNA history. AJ Styles shows up. Frankie Kazarian tells him to say thank you for the house. AJ Styles looks at the TNA World Championship and says thanks and leaves.

Gia Miller introduces the cast of Darkwins, Mara Sade and Candice Michelle. Ryan Nemeth introduces himself. He gets crotched on the barricade and chopped.

Santino Marella comes out. He says they fought tooth and nail and this is going to be the beginning of something incredible. He says he can’t afford to make a mistake. He says the board has agreed that he needs help. Daria Rae (Sonya Deville) comes out. She says Santino is one of the pillars. She says on thing this company does not need is Santino. She says they need structure, discipline, professionalism. She says he cannot even keep his daughter in line. She tells him to shut up. She says she’s ran locker rooms and understands television, and she can do her job better than he can. She suggests he stay the hell out of her way. She tells everyone to shut up when she’s talking. She says she signed a new knockout to TNA. Elayna Black makes her entrance.

AJ Styles walks up to Santana backstage. They shake hands. AJ Styles tells him to take him out and leaves.

The Personal Concierge introduces Perez Hilton. He says they’ve spent the past couple of months to search Mr. Elegance. Perez introduces Mr. Elegance. AJZ reveals himself as Mr. Elegance. He tells people to look at him.

Match 2: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance) (w/The Personal Concierge) for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Jessie gets the hot tag and hits a discus clothesline on M and a splash on M and Heather in the corner. She hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Heather and goes for the cover but The Personal Concierge pulls her. The IInspiration attack the Personal Concierge. They went for the IIdolizer but Mr. Elegance clips Cassie’s legs and M gets the pin for the win.

Result: The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance) (w/The Personal Concierge) def. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) to become the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions

Stacks is backstage with Arianna Grace, and Stacks says for weeks, Santino was trying to figure out who let NXT people in the door. Arianna says the answer was next to him the whole time. Stacks says Santino is making a lot of bad decisions. Arianna says Stacks is going to handle whatever Santino throws his way, and he is going to do it for his little girl.

Time for the TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex, and Harley Hudson is out, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee are medically cleared to compete after an attack by Dani Luna, Steve Maclin is out of action after an attack by Stacks and is expected to return to in-ring action next week, Santana is cleared from his right arm injury.

Indi Hartwell is backstage and says ever since her dog collar match, she has been in limbo. She talks about her dream and The Elegance Brand walk up to them and M says some people dream and some make it happen. The Personal Concierge says he’ll send her back to Australia. Ash says they got to party and Indi says she will talk to Santino.

We see a video package for the TNA Knockouts. Santino introduces Lei Ying Lee who comes out with Xia Brookside. Santino says due to a visa crisis, Dani Luna is not going to be able to compete at Genesis. He says Lei Ying Lee has signed a contract to an open challenge at Genesis. Zaria and Sol Ruca make their entrance. Sol says they were in town to scope out the competition for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles, but when she heard about the open challenge, she couldn’t resist. She says it would feel pretty damn good to bring gold again. She says the thing about Zaruca is they’ve got a warrior of their own, which is why Zaria should answer the open challenge. Zaria signs on the contract. Lei Ying Lee raises her title and they shake hands.

We see a video package on the history of the TNA World Champions.

We see Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian walking backstage.

Santino Marella approaches Cedric Alexander and tells him that due to a visa crisis, Leon Slater will not be able to appear at Genesis, so they will have a 3-way between him, Moose and Joe Hendry.

The System comes out. Eddie Edwards says this is special to them. He says there are a lot of changes going on, but there is one final moment, and that is Genesis. He looks at JDC and says this is the final dance. JDC thanks the fans and says they’re the best crowd. JDC says Saturday will be his last match ever. He says the System isn’t weakening, it is evolving. He says he will be in the ring to announce the newest member to replace him. He says he loves Eddie like a brother. He says he respects him and he cannot believe the daughter they raised. He says he isn’t going out like some punk, so either Eddie pulls the trigger or he will.

We see a video package for Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian.

Gia Miller introduces Carlos Silva. Carlos Silva introduces Dixie Carter who gets booed. She says the company is on AMC starting a new chapter. She says she is proud of the company and it is a sentimental night for her. Bully Ray’s music hits and he hugs Dixie. He joins the announce table. He says he kind of made up with Dixie.

Match 3: Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

Fans chant “TNA” as they lock up. Santana takes down Kazarian with a shoulder block and they cheer. Santana with a hurricanrana followed by a splash to Kazarian outside the ring. Kazarian with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the floor to Santana as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Santana goes for a Rolling Buck 50 but Kazarian catches him with a Backstabber for two. Santana with a superkick and hits a Rolling Buck 50 for two. Santana hits a Spanish Fly followed by Code Red for two. Kazarian hits Angel’s Wings for two. Mike Santa gets the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. Frankie Kazarian to become the new TNA World Champion