Braun Strowman’s Everything On The Menu Renewed For Season Two On USA Network

Braun Strowman is heading back on the road and back into kitchens across America as his USA Network series Everything on the Menu has officially been renewed. The network confirmed today that the culinary travel show will return for a second season, with a notable expansion that sees the episode count increase from eight to twelve, underlining the strong performance of the debut run.



The following press release was issued announcing the renewal.

USA Network orders second season of Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman

Series marks USA’s latest unscripted hit under the expanding VERSANT Entertainment portfolio

New York, NY January 15, 2026 12pm ET USA Network announced today that it has renewed culinary travel series Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman for a second season with 12 new episodes. The series, which launched in October of 2025, quickly connected with viewers and emerged as a standout performer within USA’s growing unscripted slate under VERSANT.

Across its first eight premiere episodes, in the 18 to 49 demo, Everything on the Menu ranked as one of cable television’s highest rated new shows of 2025 and finished as the number one entertainment series across all of cable in its regularly aired time slot.

“Adam, aka Braun Strowman, has won the hearts and inspired the tastebuds of our audiences with Everything on the Menu,” said Val Boreland, President, Entertainment, VERSANT. “I’m hoping for a dinner invite in season two so I can experience his culinary genius firsthand.”

“I’ve been so blessed to perform in front of massive crowds over the years, but getting the chance to travel the country, sit with people at their tables, hear their stories, and taste the meals that mean the most to them has been life changing,” said Adam Scherr, host of Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman. “I know fans know me from the ring, the Monster Among Men, but this experience has let me show the world who I really am, and I’m a big softie on the inside. I’m humbled and incredibly grateful that I get the chance to do what I love and hopefully put a bunch of smiles on peoples’ faces, and food in their belly, along the way.”

The series features Adam Scherr, widely known to fans as WWE legend Braun Strowman, as he steps away from the ring and into kitchens across the United States. Each episode follows Adam as he explores the signature dishes that define a city’s identity while meeting the people behind those meals. Season one visited eight cities including Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Tampa.

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is produced by WWE and Bright North Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico and Ben Houser serve as executive producers for WWE, while Matthew J. Braley, Adam Scherr, Nick Antonicelli, Morgan Hertzan, Shawn Efran and Azadeh De Leon executive produce for Bright North Studios. The series airs on USA Network.