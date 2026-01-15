WWE Makes Quiet Format Change To Improve Raw’s Overall Flow

WWE is quietly tweaking how Raw flows on Monday nights and it is a change many fans have been pushing for over a long stretch of time. According to WrestleVotes Radio, the company has started reducing the number of commercial breaks during the broadcast in an effort to improve pacing and keep viewers locked into the action.



The adjustment reportedly began on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. While the overall runtime remained largely unchanged, the show felt noticeably smoother. Segments transitioned more naturally, matches had more breathing room, and there were fewer moments where momentum was halted by extended ad breaks.

This is something fans have been vocal about for years, especially as Raw has experimented with longer formats and different international start times. Cutting back on commercials allows storylines to breathe and gives matches a chance to build without constant interruptions pulling viewers out of the moment.

WrestleVotes Radio explained the thinking behind the move and why it stood out immediately to those paying close attention.

“Less commercials is always a positive. The fans have been asking for this, and WWE is finally listening. I know a lot of fans out there have complained a lot about the commercials that WWE has featured throughout their programming."

"So I’m looking forward to this. It did take place on Monday. So I don’t know if anyone picked up on the fact that there was a few less commercial breaks. Okay, so if you are one of the few out there who are keeping track of those things and jotting down and jotting down the wrestling time and how many commercials there are, make sure you take note that they’re going to be a few less commercial breaks, which is great."

"I think for everybody involved and especially coming from Netflix, they’re the ones who are taking in that ad money for the most part from their advertisers. So I like the fact that they’re listening to fans and maybe felt that there was an opportunity to get a better flow for the show. I know they have the leeway to kind of end it whenever they want. They’ve been settling in at that ten thirty slot. I’m not sure what time Raw ended this past Monday from overseas in Dusseldorf."

"But it was right around the two and a half. It felt like it didn’t really drag on any later than it usually would. They gave you a little bit less of commercial breaks, something to keep in mind watching the show moving forward. But I think it’s a great news for all wrestling fans out there. Less ads is always a positive don’t.”