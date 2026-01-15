Braun Strowman Involved In Car Accident During Test Drive

Braun Strowman had a scary moment away from the ring this week after being involved in a car accident while test driving one of his personal projects.

The former WWE Universal Champion, real name Adam Scherr, shared the news on Instagram, revealing he was rear ended while driving his newly completed #94 EG hatchback Civic. Strowman posted a video showing the visible damage to the vehicle, which he had just finished working on before taking it out on the road.

“I finally got the #94 #eg #hatch #civic done and I got rear ended on the test drive. Neck’s a little sore but all in all I’m glad this is as bad as it is. Could have been way worse,” Strowman wrote.

While the damage to the car was frustrating, Braun Strowman made it clear that his health was the main priority. He confirmed he avoided any serious injuries, despite dealing with some neck soreness following the impact.

“Cars can be fixed. I’m blessed no one was seriously injured,” he added, striking a thankful tone despite the setback.

The post included hashtags such as #notsolucky, #rearended, and #fenderbender, reflecting both his frustration and relief. The incident is especially disappointing given Strowman’s well known passion for cars, with his collection featuring multiple high powered muscle cars producing more than 800 horsepower.

Despite the accident, the Monster of all Monsters appears to be in good spirits and focused on the positives. Away from wrestling, his USA Network television series has also been picked up for a second season, giving him even more reason to stay optimistic.