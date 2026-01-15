Nic Nemeth Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling Ahead Of New iMPACT Era

TNA Wrestling has locked in one of its biggest stars for the long haul, confirming that Nic Nemeth has officially re-signed with the company.



The announcement was first revealed on Busted Open Radio and later confirmed by TNA Wrestling, solidifying Nemeth’s place at the center of the promotion as it moves into a new chapter. With a career spanning more than two decades, Nemeth brings a résumé that includes reigns as TNA World Champion, TNA World Tag Team Champion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and NXT Champion, among many others.

TNA officials view the re-signing as a major statement move ahead of the launch of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC. The new era officially kicks off tonight with a live broadcast from the Curtis Culwell Center, marking a fresh spotlight for the brand and its roster.

Nemeth currently holds significant leverage after emerging as a co-winner of the 2025 Call Your Shot Gauntlet. He has already made it clear that he intends to call his shot for a championship opportunity in the near future, adding intrigue to the weeks ahead.

Tonight’s live edition of iMPACT! and Saturday’s TNA Genesis pay per view will feature a loaded lineup of talent descending on Dallas. Fans can expect appearances from TNA Wrestling World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, along with Moose, Mike Santana, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, and many more.