CM Punk Rumored For WWE Biography Episode On A&E

A popular WWE television series is set to continue its run, with new episodes reportedly lined up for the coming months. According to WrestleVotes Radio, the WWE Biography series is expected to return to A&E for another season, with the current internal timetable pointing toward a launch around WrestleMania season.

The upcoming run is said to feature at least eight new episodes, further strengthening WWE’s presence on A&E as the network continues to serve as the primary home for the company’s documentary style programming. Alongside Biography, new seasons of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures are also believed to be in development, keeping the partnership between the two sides active and visible throughout the year.

One of the names being discussed internally for the new season is CM Punk. A Biography episode centred on Punk would likely trace his rise through WWE, his controversial exit from the company in 2014, and his highly publicised return at Survivor Series in 2023. His career arc remains one of the most talked about stories of the modern era, making him a natural fit for the series.

The ongoing relationship between WWE and A&E has reshaped how the company presents its historical content. Rather than producing most long form documentaries in house, WWE has leaned into an advanced rights fee agreement that allows A&E to handle production and distribution across multiple series.

Past seasons of WWE Biography have focused on some of the biggest names in wrestling history, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Savage, and The Undertaker. Each episode blends archival footage with new interviews to provide a deeper look at the lives and careers of WWE’s most influential figures, a formula that is expected to continue when the series returns.

