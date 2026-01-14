AEW Collision Sees Viewership Jump On Saturday Night Despite NFL Playoffs

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw a noticeable uptick in total viewers, even with major sports competition dominating television.

The show averaged 271,000 viewers on TNT, marking a 12.5 percent increase from the previous week. It was Collision’s strongest Saturday night audience since November 8, giving the program a rare boost in overall reach.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.03 rating. That figure was unchanged from the prior week and remains tied for the lowest demo rating the show has recorded to date.

The night featured stiff competition, as the NFL playoffs aired head to head across broadcast television, likely limiting further growth in the demo.

When compared to the same week in 2025, back when Nielsen relied on its older panel only reporting system, Collision’s numbers were significantly lower. Overall viewership declined by 19.6 percent year over year, while the 18 to 49 rating dropped by 66.7 percent.

