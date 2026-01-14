×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Collision Sees Viewership Jump On Saturday Night Despite NFL Playoffs

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 14, 2026
AEW Collision Sees Viewership Jump On Saturday Night Despite NFL Playoffs

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw a noticeable uptick in total viewers, even with major sports competition dominating television.

The show averaged 271,000 viewers on TNT, marking a 12.5 percent increase from the previous week. It was Collision’s strongest Saturday night audience since November 8, giving the program a rare boost in overall reach.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.03 rating. That figure was unchanged from the prior week and remains tied for the lowest demo rating the show has recorded to date.

The night featured stiff competition, as the NFL playoffs aired head to head across broadcast television, likely limiting further growth in the demo.

When compared to the same week in 2025, back when Nielsen relied on its older panel only reporting system, Collision’s numbers were significantly lower. Overall viewership declined by 19.6 percent year over year, while the 18 to 49 rating dropped by 66.7 percent.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy