Kenny Omega Tops NJPW World Most Watched Matches Of 2025

NJPW World has pulled back the curtain on its most watched matches of 2025, and the list highlights just how strong the company’s biggest events were across the year.

Looking at total view counts from January 1 through December 31 2025, the clear number one was Wrestle Dynasty main event clash between Kenny Omega and Gabe Kidd. The bout took place on January 5 and marked Omega’s first match in Japan since 2023, making it a major talking point for fans worldwide.

The full top five most viewed matches on NJPW World in 2025 are listed below.

Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd from Wrestle Dynasty January 5 2025

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hirooki Goto from New Beginning in Osaka February 11 2025

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet from Wrestle Dynasty January 5 2025

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match Yota Tsuji vs. Gabe Kidd from New Beginning in Osaka February 11 2025

Dog Pound cage match David Finlay Clark Connors Drilla Moloney Taiji Ishimori and Gabe Kidd vs. EVIL Ren Narita SANADA SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru from Wrestling Dontaku May 3 2025

The New Beginning in Osaka showdown between Zack Sabre Jr. and Hirooki Goto carried extra significance. That match saw Goto finally capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his long NJPW career, which spans more than 20 years. His reign lasted 138 days before Sabre reclaimed the title.

Meanwhile Yota Tsuji now stands as one of the company’s top stars, holding both the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and the Global Heavyweight Championship after defeating Konosuke Takeshita at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4. That Tokyo Dome event was headlined by Hiroshi Tanahashi in his retirement match against Kazuchika Okada, a bout many expect to dominate the NJPW World charts when the 2026 list is revealed.