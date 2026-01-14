Jody Threat Re Signs With TNA Wrestling

Jody Threat is staying put in TNA Wrestling.

The two time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion has officially re signed with the company, confirming the news during a recent interview. Threat first arrived in TNA in March 2023 and has since become a regular presence in the Knockouts division, building momentum both as part of a team and now as a singles competitor. While the terms and length of the new deal were not disclosed, Threat made it clear that this next chapter is about defining herself on her own terms.

“This year is really my opportunity to show everyone who Jody Threat is. So, I am excited to let you know that I have re signed with TNA Wrestling to give myself the ability to move forward and prove what the Wild Child Jody Threat can do as a solo competitor.”

Threat also reflected on what the company has meant to her career so far, noting how significant the opportunity was as her first major television contract.

“I am so thankful that this was the place that I signed with, for my first TV contract, a big deal for someone like me as a female Canadian. It’s been such a learning opportunity and I just feel so blessed.”

TNA echoed those sentiments in its own announcement, highlighting her importance to the division and the shift toward singles competition.

“A two time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, the Toronto native has been a cornerstone of the TNA Knockouts division since 2023. She is now embarking on a singles career after splitting with her Spitfire tag team partner Dani Luna.”

Threat and Luna formed the Spitfire tag team and quickly made an impact. They captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles for the first time at TNA Sacrifice in March 2024, before losing the belts two months later at Under Siege. The duo regained the titles at Victory Road in September 2024, only to drop them again in March 2025 to The Elegance Brand at Sacrifice. Following a loss with a disbanding stipulation, Spitfire officially went their separate ways in May.

Outside of TNA, Threat has continued to raise her profile across the independent scene. She dropped the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship to Mercedes Moné in October at Rumble in the Bert and currently holds the Smash Wrestling Women’s Championship, adding further momentum as she turns her focus toward singles success.