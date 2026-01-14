AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage Preview World Title Stakes In Phoenix

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage returns for the second straight year tonight. The event airs live from Phoenix Arizona and features a loaded card built around championship gold, major returns, and momentum shifting matches across the roster.

The AEW World Championship takes center stage as ROH World Champion Bandido steps into the biggest opportunity of his AEW career. After capturing the Dynamite Diamond Ring late last year and becoming the first winner not named MJF, Bandido earned a historic shot at AEW’s top prize. His recent run has been relentless with victories over Ricochet The Beast Mortos and Sammy Guevara establishing him as a serious threat heading into tonight.

Standing in his way is the reigning champion MJF who begins the first defense of his second AEW World Championship reign. MJF already holds the record for the longest reign in company history and has shown no signs of slowing down since reclaiming the title. While he has publicly dismissed Bandido as unworthy of his attention that arrogance could be the opening the challenger needs. Even so MJF is never short on backup plans and rarely walks into a title defense unprepared.

The world title picture became even more intriguing last week when Kenny Omega appeared to announce his intention to make one final push toward becoming AEW World Champion again. Omega did not place a timetable on his return to the title scene but made it clear he still believes he is among the best in the world. Tonight marks his official return to AEW television and the first step on a road that could lead back to the championship he once held for 346 days.

The women’s division also takes a major spotlight as Kris Statlander Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron continue their dominant reunion run. The trio holds the AEW Women’s World Championship the TBS Championship and the Women’s World Tag Team Championships making them one of the most powerful alliances in the company. Their chemistry and confidence were on full display with a decisive win on Collision and they enter tonight feeling untouchable.

That confidence is being tested by Thekla who has spent months targeting Statlander both mentally and physically. Known as the Toxic Spider Thekla is not coming alone as Julia Hart and Skye Blue join her to form the Triangle of Madness. With the Sisters of Sin still circling the tag titles this trios clash could dramatically reshape the women’s division.

Elsewhere on the card Darby Allin finally gets his hands on Pac. Pac remains the final member of the Death Riders that Allin has yet to conquer after weeks of jumping through hoops and defeating Wheeler Yuta and Gabe Kidd. Their history dates back to Full Gear where Pac cheated to secure a win and tonight Allin is determined to settle the score. For Pac this match is about finally ending Darby Allin’s long standing crusade against the group.

The tag team division will also see a major shakeup as new number one contenders are decided. Following the latest expansion of the Don Callis Family Mark Davis and Jake Doyle officially enter the title hunt. They face stiff competition in a four way match against the Young Bucks GOA and JetSpeed with the winners earning a future shot at FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

AEW Dynamite Card Announced



- AEW World Championship MJF vs Bandido

- Kenny Omega returns

- Kris Statlander Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs Triangle of Madness

- Darby Allin vs Pac

- Four Way Tag Team Match for a future AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity



