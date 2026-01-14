Booker T Fires Back At Claim Surrounding Backstage Fight With Batista

Booker T has weighed in on a long discussed backstage story that has recently resurfaced, offering his side of events and pushing back firmly on a claim that he says paints him unfairly. The WWE Hall of Famer addressed the situation during a recent episode of his podcast, responding directly to comments attributed to Dave Batista that suggested Booker T had initiated a confrontation while Batista was injured.

Speaking candidly, Booker T made it clear that the narrative being circulated caught him completely off guard. He said the suggestion that he knowingly confronted someone who was hurt was not only inaccurate but disappointing, especially so many years later.

“I saw a video of him, and he said that the guy chose to pick a fight with me when I was injured. And I go, ‘Wow. Man, that’s just not fair. Man, it’s just not fair.’ First of all, I didn’t pick a fight with anybody, and I definitely didn’t know anybody who was injured or anything like that. This first time I heard about anything like that,” Booker T said.

Booker T explained that what bothered him most was the implication behind the claim. He stressed that he never carried himself as someone who bullied others backstage and did not want fans or peers to walk away with that impression.

“But, man, it’s just, it’s one of the things that I just don’t want people to think that, that ever to think that I was a bully or anything, and I would be going around picking fights with people. I did not pick a fight with anybody,” he stated.

He also questioned why the injury aspect was being brought up now, suggesting it felt like an excuse added long after the fact. Booker T admitted he was genuinely surprised when he heard it framed that way.

“I was shocked when I saw it, as far as I’m like, ‘Come on, man, you know, being injured, you know, that’s kind of like crying wolf a little bit, you know, and then again, saying that I picked a fight with him,'” he said.

Despite pushing back strongly on the story, Booker T made it clear there is no lingering resentment. He went out of his way to praise Batista’s post wrestling success and said he would have nothing but respect if the two crossed paths today.

“I’ve always said this about Dave Batista… as far as Batista inside Hollywood… he is killing it out there in Hollywood. I think he’s the best wrestler actor… just because of his range. So I give nothing but props, man… if I saw him today, I say, ‘Man, what’s going on? And, you know, you killing it out there, bro. Keep doing what you’re doing.'”