WWE Quietly Removes NXT Star From Roster Page

A WWE star has officially been moved to the alumni section of the company website following her recent departure.

Earlier this month, NXT talent Brinley Reece confirmed that her run with WWE had come to an end. The announcement came on January 4, with Reece revealing that ongoing health concerns and a serious shoulder surgery played a major role in her decision to step away from the ring.

Just over a week later, Reece has now been removed from WWE’s active roster page and placed among the alumni. Reece joined WWE in 2023, bringing with her a background in tumbling and acrobatics. She made her in ring debut on NXT later that same year and was regularly featured as she continued to develop.

Outside of WWE, Reece also picked up experience in TNA, working several matches in October 2024. That included an appearance on the pre show of Bound for Glory. She later transitioned to WWE Evolve during the program’s early episodes in 2025.

Her momentum was halted not long after due to the shoulder injury, which ultimately sidelined her. Reece’s final match with the company took place on March 22, 2025, when she faced Karmen Petrovic.

Addressing her departure, Reece made it clear that her long term wellbeing came first. “It wasn’t an easy choice, but it was a necessary one choosing my health, my body, and my future first,” she wrote.

