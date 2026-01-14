CM Punk Responds To 'Part Timer' Criticism

CM Punk has once again pushed back against the long running “part timer” narrative that has followed him since his return to WWE, making it clear he does not believe the criticism fits his current role at all.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Punk addressed claims that he has become what he once criticised earlier in his career. According to Punk, the key difference now is that his schedule is driven by choice rather than obligation, and that he remains far more involved than online discussion suggests.

“You know what they do with me? Like, everything’s a gotcha. ‘He said he hated part timers. Look at him. He’s a part timer now,’” Punk said, openly mocking the discourse. “I elect to be on every single show, if the travels allows it.”

To underline that point, Punk pointed to his recent involvement in WWE’s non televised holiday tour, commonly referred to as the Christmas loop. He described the run as a throwback to a different era of wrestling and something he personally enjoys rather than avoids.

“We just did a Christmas loop. Like Christmas loop is fun. Harkens back to the old school days, where I can get on the road, get in the car, drive to the next town,” Punk said. “I’m on my own clock. I get to see the fans.”

Beyond the discussion of his workload, Punk also reflected on a deeply personal moment that recently unfolded on WWE programming with the return of his wife, AJ Lee. Punk admitted that his visible pride during her appearance was rooted in a long shared history and years of hard work that he feels are only now being fully recognised.

“That’s where those [moments] intersect,” Punk said, tying together his professional and personal life. “To me, all of that was showcasing like, this is you coming back to sit under the shade of trees that you planted 12 years ago.”

While Punk acknowledged that there are still voices who attempt to downplay both his and Lee’s contributions to the industry, he made it clear that he has reached a place of acceptance when it comes to his legacy.

“I feel like that a little bit… and I’m at the point now where I’m just like, all right, man… I’ll be over here doing my thing,” Punk stated.

In the end, Punk views the constant attention surrounding his schedule and role, whether critical or supportive, as a positive for WWE overall.

“Here’s the thing, they’re talking about me, right? Constantly,” Punk concluded. “It’s good for business.”

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.