Chelsea Green Pitches Women’s Locker Room Spin Off For WWE: Unreal

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently made an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio to promote the upcoming reality series WWE: Unreal, and the conversation quickly turned into a candid look at life behind the scenes in WWE.

Speaking with hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real, Green pitched an idea she clearly feels passionate about, a potential spin off series focused entirely on the women’s locker room. She explained that while fans get to see plenty of in ring action, there is a whole other world backstage that rarely gets captured on camera.

“If we had an [Unreal] that was just the girls’ locker room, which I would absolutely love. Let’s put it into the universe,” Green said. She added that although the women’s division is largely supportive, the intense pressure of weekly television and constant competition can naturally lead to tension. According to Green, “99.9%” of the locker room gets along, but she joked that a reality show might reveal some unexpected truths. “It would be interesting to see who actually doesn’t like me,” she laughed.

Green also reflected on how emotions can boil over in the heat of the moment, pointing to a recent title loss as an example. Referencing last Friday’s match where she dropped her championship to Giulia, Green admitted things got physical and verbal very quickly once the cameras stopped rolling. “She took the title off me and she near… took my weave right outta my head,” Green recalled. “I am sure I said some things in that moment… I’m sure my mouth was going faster than my brain, so it’d be interesting if they caught those moments.” She suggested those raw reactions are exactly what would make a women’s locker room focused series compelling.

Beyond wrestling, Green also opened up about her ongoing efforts to break into acting, and the challenges that come with juggling Hollywood ambitions alongside a WWE career. She explained that using her real name in wrestling can complicate auditions, especially in an industry she described as having a “weird vibe” toward wrestlers. While casting directors often want performers with strong social media followings, she said there is still a stigma attached to pro wrestling.

To avoid being typecast, Green revealed she deliberately strips back her look when auditioning. “I will shut it down and that’s why I took off all my nails. I don’t have fake eyelashes. I don’t have fake hair,” she explained. “I look like Joe Schmo… because I would rather that than what you see on my Instagram, which is glam times a thousand.” Green added that while wrestlers are designed to look larger than life, “like action figures,” casting teams are often searching for people who feel more grounded and real.