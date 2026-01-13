Jeff Jarrett Unanimously Voted Into George Tragos Lou Thesz Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

On the latest episode of My World, host Conrad Thompson and wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett welcomed a surprise guest in Gerald Brisco, and the conversation quickly turned into a major moment for Jarrett and his family legacy.

What began as a discussion about the rich history of professional wrestling in Tennessee soon shifted into an unexpected announcement. Brisco revealed that Jarrett has been unanimously voted into the Class of 2026 for the George Tragos Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, a moment that clearly caught Jarrett off guard and added another prestigious honor to his career.

The George Tragos Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is housed inside the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa. The official induction weekend is scheduled for July 2026, bringing together legends from across generations to celebrate the sport’s history and contributors.

During the reveal, Brisco explained how conversations about Tennessee wrestling history naturally led to the Jarrett family’s influence being front and center. He said,

“I’m sure you’ve been listening to our good friend Tony Richards on on the history of the Welch family on Tennessee wrestling, of course, Tennessee wrestling and the Welch family, the Fullers and the Jarretts, they all go together… And it was brought to my attention that Roy Welch is not in any Hall of Fame, so we voted him into the Hall of Fame immediately. But during those conversations, we started having conversations, you know? We talked about your grandmother, Christine Jarrett. We talked about your dad, Jerry Jarrett. We talked about you. And you know what? Oh, boy, that hall of fame would not be complete unless there’s a Jarrett in there. So I’m officially telling you the great news that you’ve been voted in unanimously to the George Tragos Dan Gable Hall of Fame Waterloo, Iowa. We’d like you to join us here in July.”

Jarrett initially believed the segment was heading in a different direction and admitted his guard was up, expecting a prank or swerve. As the reality set in, he reflected on what the honor would have meant to his late father and grandmother, saying,

“It’s still kind of all it’s soaking in. And I want to freaking punch Conrad, because I’m thinking he’s got a something up his sleeve. But in so many ways, I just, you know, my father’s passed away, and obviously my grandma passed away. What a smile on their face this would put. I don’t really have words to put. I don’t have the ability to put it in words right now. But Gerry, I want to thank you on behalf of of my grandmother Teeny (Christine) and my father, Jerry…”

Thompson then put the induction into perspective, pointing out that this will mark Jarrett’s third Hall of Fame honor across multiple eras and companies. He noted,

“2015 you go in the TNA Impact Hall of Fame. 2018 you go in the WWE Hall of Fame. In 2026 there it is, the official graphic….Double J Jeff Jarrett taking his place in the Hall of Fame in Waterloo, Iowa, the birthplace of the NWA. Who better, who deserves it more than the man who brought or tried to bring the NWA back to prominence with TNA. He’s done it all, and now he’s got his spot in the Waterloo, Iowa Hall of Fame.”

Brisco closed by emphasizing the historical weight behind the decision, particularly the influence of Jarrett’s grandmother on the wrestling business during a pivotal era. He added,

“I always had the respect for you and your father, but you know your grandmother, Christine, how much she meant to the world of professional wrestling, and how she kept Nick Gulas and Roy and Herb Welch under control. And now you’ve carried on that tradition that your grandmother started.”