AJ Lee Breaks Silence With Emotional Tribute Following Loss Of Beloved Family Dog

Former Divas Champion AJ Lee has shared an emotional public message following the passing of Larry, the beloved rescue dog she shared with her husband, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

While Punk first revealed the news of Larry’s death in December 2025, AJ chose to speak directly to fans for the first time on January 13 through a heartfelt Instagram post. In the message, she thanked fans for honoring Larry’s memory through donations made to the animal rescue organization PAWS Chicago.

AJ detailed Larry’s difficult early life, explaining that he was surrendered, labeled a problem by multiple foster homes, and even written off by a professional trainer as a “lost cause.” Despite his troubled past, AJ said she and Punk immediately saw something special in him, embracing his quirks and stubborn personality.

She went on to explain the profound role Larry played in her life away from the spotlight. AJ credited him with helping her navigate severe depressive cycles, describing him as both her emotional anchor and the center of some of her happiest memories. From mischievous food thefts to frightening strangers who mistook him for “El Chupacabra,” AJ painted a vivid picture of a dog who brought chaos, laughter, and unconditional love into their home.

Larry’s unexpected rise to fame was also highlighted. Once abandoned and misunderstood, he became a recognizable figure across wrestling and pop culture, appearing on merchandise, action figures, and even billboards at the United Center. AJ noted his appearances in major campaigns and publications, including Rolling Stone, calling his journey nothing short of remarkable.

In his later years, AJ said Larry transformed into a gentle, affectionate companion who rarely left her side. She described it as an honor to support him emotionally after he had spent so much of his life supporting her. The post closed with AJ admitting she is struggling deeply with the loss, but felt compelled to share a message encouraging fans to adopt rescue animals, emphasizing the life changing bond that rescue dogs can bring.

AJ’s full statement is included below.

“Thank you all who donated to animal rescue org @pawschicago in Larry’s memory.

Over a decade ago our Larry Talbot was surrendered there for doing the most. Multiple fosters gave up on him, one stating on record ‘I cannot allow this chaos in my home any longer’. A professional trainer called him ‘a lost cause’. He survived abuse and abandonment and was just misunderstood. We knew he was perfect for us. He snuggled on his terms, like a prickly cat. He stole entire pizzas and donuts off countertops and swallowed them whole like a snake. One time a little abuela saw him on the street, clutched her chest, and yelled ‘El Chupacabra!’ He helped get me out of the deepest depressive cycles and was the center of my happiest days. He went from discarded underdog to having his face plastered across billboards, the United Center, ASPCA campaigns, Rolling Stone, and had more action figures, merchandise, and fan art than most pro athletes. In his golden years, he grew the long beard of a wise wizard and became velcro, permanently attached to my lap. It was the greatest honor to become his emotional support after he spent so long being mine. I just know he’s now with my other furry angels Mugsy and Nacho, causing absolute f-ing mayhem.

I am not okay, half my heart is gone. I get really quiet and private during the hard stuff but I wanted to come on here and say, if you need a best friend who will make every day brighter, who will save your life right back, please adopt don’t shop. Rescue dogs are a special kind of magic.”