WWE Royal Rumble Venue Rumors Shut Down

WWE is preparing to make history in early 2026, with the Royal Rumble set to take place at an entirely new venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be staged inside a brand new arena currently being developed in the King Abdullah Financial District, marking a clear departure from WWE’s recent Saudi shows, which have been held at Kingdom Arena or King Fahd Sports City Stadium.

Earlier this month, concerns began to circulate after images of the construction site appeared online, suggesting the project was far from finished. Those worries have now been eased. A new report from PWInsider indicates the venue is actually nearing completion, with sources describing it as very close to being ready and firmly on track for the January 31 date. Any talk of delays has reportedly been dismissed internally.

The 2026 edition of the Royal Rumble will be especially significant for WWE, as it represents the first time the event has ever been held outside of North America since its launch in 1988. WWE has scheduled the show to air live on Saturday, January 31, starting at 2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT, a start time designed to balance audiences across multiple time zones.

With anticipation already building, betting markets have begun to take shape around the traditional Royal Rumble matches. Early odds list Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Bron Breakker among the leading favorites on the men’s side. For the women’s Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley are currently viewed as the most likely winners, each potentially earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42.

Beyond the two Rumble matches, WWE has yet to announce any additional bouts for the event, leaving plenty of room for speculation as the road to January continues to take shape.