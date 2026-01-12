Netflix Reveals WWE RAW Generated 340 Million Views In First Year On The Platform

Netflix is celebrating a major milestone in its partnership with WWE, marking one full year since the sports entertainment giant officially joined the streaming platform.

In a newly released press statement, Netflix reflected on a whirlwind first year that included 52 episodes of RAW, 12 Premium Live Events, countless viral moments and a mix of nostalgia and star power that helped redefine WWE’s global reach.

The company highlighted that the past year was about far more than in ring action. Fans witnessed celebrity appearances from across film, comedy and pop culture, said farewell to a familiar face with the retirement of John Cena, and welcomed back major names such as The Rock. All of it unfolded while WWE quietly delivered record breaking viewership numbers on the platform.

During 2025 alone, Netflix members watched an astonishing 525 million hours of WWE content. RAW led the way with nearly 340 million views, while Premium Live Events accounted for another 185 million views outside the United States. Since debuting on Netflix on January 6, 2025, RAW has appeared in the Global English TV Top 10 for 47 of its first 52 weeks, averaging more than three million views per episode.

The reach has been truly international. RAW cracked the Top 10 in 34 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Bolivia. Other WWE events performed just as strongly, appearing in the Top 10 across 42 countries. Even Royal Rumble, despite not being available in the US, managed to chart globally.

Netflix also spotlighted the success of WWE: Unreal, the behind the scenes docuseries that pulled back the curtain on WWE’s creative process. The series reached the Global Top 10 and landed in the Top 10 in eight different countries. Season two is already scheduled to premiere on January 20.

Beyond streaming numbers, WWE’s presence delivered a massive social media impact. Since January 6, 2025, WWE related posts across Netflix owned channels generated more than 5.8 billion impressions from roughly 8,000 posts. The biggest single post featured FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal reacting to a Randy Orton RKO and pulled in over 50 million impressions on Facebook alone. Nostalgia driven clips, including classic John Cena entrances and resurfaced Randy Orton footage, also performed exceptionally well.

As of January 6, 2026, WWE content across Netflix social platforms has surpassed 6.2 million followers and delivered more than 4.4 billion impressions.

Netflix also emphasized how WWE talent extended its reach beyond wrestling. Superstars appeared at major Netflix events throughout the year, including Tudum, Upfront presentations and red carpet premieres. WWE even crossed into scripted entertainment, with upcoming projects featuring John Cena and CM Punk already in development.

On the business side, more than 20 global brands partnered with WWE RAW broadcasts, while Netflix expanded the relationship further by launching WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition on mobile exclusively for subscribers.

Netflix closed by reaffirming its commitment to WWE programming, with RAW airing live every Monday, WWE: Unreal returning later this month, and access to WWE’s extensive library continuing to anchor the partnership moving forward.