EC3 Confirms NWA Exit And Explains Why The Time Was Right

EC3 has officially closed the book on his time with the NWA, and he made it clear that the decision was about evolution rather than bitterness.

Speaking on TMZ Inside the Ring, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion confirmed that he is no longer with the promotion, explaining that his run had simply reached its natural end. EC3 held the historic championship for more than a year and racked up roughly 80 successful defenses, but said there was nothing left for him to add creatively.

“I don’t chase three letter brands, man. I chase moments,” EC3 said, explaining that company loyalty is no longer his driving force. He reflected positively on what he helped establish during his reign, including defending the title in his hometown and being part of Tyrus stepping away from the ring. “I’m a big culture guy, and I don’t think I can do anything to add to that culture anymore.”

EC3 also used the conversation to dive deeper into his wider wrestling philosophy. Drawing from his time around John Cena, he argued that modern wrestling too often misses the mark when it comes to authenticity. “My whole basis of what characters should be in wrestling is that people lack authenticity as their characters,” he said, stressing that audiences connect best when performers lean into who they really are.

When it comes to crowd reactions, EC3 made it clear that silence is the real enemy. “I don’t care if they cheer and I don’t care if they boo, I just care if they’re indifferent,” he explained. As an example of doing it right, he pointed to Cena’s retirement match with Gunther, praising it as storytelling that demanded an emotional response from the audience.