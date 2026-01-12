WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles To Be Defended At Saturday Night’s Main Event

The latest episode of WWE Raw produced a major shift in the Women’s Tag Team title picture, as Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez emerged victorious from a chaotic Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

Morgan and Perez outlasted both The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, and the pairing of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to earn a future championship opportunity. With the win, the duo officially move into the number one contender position for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The bout unfolded at a frantic pace, with all three teams trading momentum throughout. Kairi Sane delivered a high risk elbow drop to the floor that wiped out multiple competitors, drawing a strong reaction from the crowd. Moments later, all six women were involved in a dramatic Tower of Doom spot from the corner, leaving the ring littered with exhausted bodies.

Confusion late in the match proved costly. The Kabuki Warriors appeared to have the match won after connecting with a Reverse DDT and Elbow Drop combination, but the referee ruled the pinfall invalid after determining a legal tag had not been made. That hesitation opened the door for Roxanne Perez, who landed Pop Rox on Bayley, only for Sane to break up the cover.

Sane attempted to clear the ring by tossing Perez outside, but Liv Morgan quickly capitalized. Morgan drilled Sane with ObLIVion before securing the decisive pinfall, sealing the victory and sending The Judgment Day members to a title match.

As a result, the updated card for Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII now includes a Women’s Tag Team Championship clash. The event takes place on January 24, 2026 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The show will stream on Peacock in the United States and on YouTube internationally.

Confirmed matches currently announced include Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, as well as a Fatal Four Way Match to determine the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Montreal event will also host the finals of a championship contender tournament. The winner of the Fatal Four Way will go on to challenge Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble on January 31, 2026.

The four competitors will be finalized during qualifying matches on the January 16 episode of SmackDown. The scheduled qualifiers are Randy Orton vs The Miz, Matt Cardona vs Trick Williams, Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs Ilja Dragunov.