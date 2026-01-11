Logan Paul’s $5.3 Million Pikachu Card From WrestleMania 38 Is Heading To Auction

Logan Paul is preparing to part ways with one of the rarest collectibles in the world. The WWE star has officially put his legendary Pikachu Illustrator card up for auction, a piece long recognized as the most expensive Pokémon card ever purchased.

Paul originally acquired the PSA 10 rated Pikachu Illustrator in 2021, a deal that included trading a lower grade version of the same card valued at $1.275 million along with an additional $4 million in cash. The total valuation of the card later climbed to $5.3 million, making it a record holder in the Pokémon collecting world.

The timing of the sale is notable. Paul announced the auction in a recent YouTube video following his new WWE contract, confirming he is now a full time superstar. The auction launched to coincide with Pokémon’s 30th anniversary and will remain live until February 15, 2025. As of the latest update, bidding has already passed $2.3 million with more than two dozen offers placed.

The winning bidder will receive more than just the card itself. The package includes the custom Pokémon themed display case and the diamond encrusted Cuban chain that Paul famously wore to the ring, together valued at approximately $75,000. Paul has also promised to personally hand deliver the card to its new owner.

Only 40 Pikachu Illustrator cards were ever produced, originally awarded to winners of a Japanese fan art competition in 1998. Of those known copies, Paul’s remains the only one to receive a pristine PSA 10 rating.

Fans will remember Paul wearing the card during his entrance alongside The Miz at WrestleMania 38 inside AT&T Stadium, where he teamed with Miz against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Nearly four years later, the iconic piece of wrestling and Pokémon history is now set to change hands once again.