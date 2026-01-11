WWE NXT Championship Future To Be Addressed On Tuesday’s Show

NXT is heading into a major reset, and answers are coming fast.

Over the weekend, the official NXT account confirmed that Ava will appear on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT on The CW to address what comes next for the NXT Championship. The announcement follows a stunning moment that closed out New Year’s Evil and left the entire division in limbo.

The situation unfolded after Oba Femi successfully retained the NXT Championship against Leon Slater. Instead of celebrating, Femi quietly placed the title belt in the middle of the ring and walked away, offering no explanation. The following day, WWE confirmed that the championship was officially vacated despite Femi leaving as the winner.

Behind the scenes, the move signals Femi’s transition to the main roster. Vignettes have already begun airing on both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, teasing his arrival. By giving up the title rather than dropping it in a match, Femi exits NXT undefeated, preserving the dominant presence that defined his run.

Femi leaves behind one of the strongest championship legacies in recent NXT history. He consistently turned back top challengers and previously held the NXT North American Championship for a record 273 days, cementing his status as a force on the brand.

All eyes now turn to Tuesday night. With the title officially vacant, Ava is expected to outline how a new champion will be crowned. Historically, NXT has leaned on tournaments or high stakes multi man matches to determine a new titleholder, often leading into a major Premium Live Event.

Interest in the championship is already heating up. Ricky Saints made his intentions clear earlier on the New Year’s Evil broadcast, stating he planned to challenge whoever walked out as champion. Now, with the title up for grabs, that target just got much bigger.

Tuesday’s announcement could shape the future of NXT for months to come.