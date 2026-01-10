Mick Foley Doubles Down On Political Stance After Cutting Ties With WWE

Mick Foley is not softening his stance and he is not backing away from the line he has drawn. Days after publicly severing ties with WWE, the Hall of Famer has returned to social media to reinforce his position and align himself with another outspoken wrestling figure who has stepped firmly into the political spotlight.

Foley took to Instagram on January 10, 2026 to share a video of Jesse Ventura speaking at a local Minnesota event following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer. The post came with a caption that left no room for interpretation, as Foley made it clear he fully supports Ventura’s message and believes it is time for Americans to speak out.

“I STAND WITH JESSE. Proud to see the great Jesse Ventura speaking out in Minnesota. I agree wholeheartedly with ‘The Body’ here, and I don’t know if anyone could have said it better. We can’t keep letting Trump and his gutless yes men lie to us over and over. America needs to be better than this we have to move on from this era of domestic and international cruelty.”

“I would encourage everyone to be like the former Governor here, and use your freedom of speech to stand against injustice.”

In the video itself, Ventura delivered a fiery and emotional speech, drawing from his own military experience to frame his concerns about the current state of the country. The former governor did not hold back, directly comparing what he sees today to situations he witnessed overseas decades ago.

“You want to know something? I'll give you a quote. We're a third world country now. You want to know why I'm an expert? I been to them. I spent seventeen months in Southeast Asia while the Draft Dodger was playing golf.”

“I was in the Philippines the day Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law… That’s what happens in a dictatorship in comes the military. That’s what’s happening here. And people better wake up to it.”

“You want to read something? Then read your history of Germany and start comparing the tactics of what happened in 1930s Germany to what's happening here… Anytime you have the loss of life that needlessly happens, that’s tragedy. And what occurred yesterday did not have to happen.”

Foley’s comments arrive shortly after his announcement that he will no longer work with WWE while Donald Trump remains in power. Foley confirmed he would not renew his Legends deal and would refuse future appearances, explaining that recent events and rhetoric were no longer something he could ignore or separate from his own values.