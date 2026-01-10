Matt Taven Quietly Finishes AEW Run As NWA Shows Interest

Matt Taven’s run with AEW has quietly come to an end, and interest in his next move has already started to surface elsewhere in the industry.

It has been confirmed that the National Wrestling Alliance has reached out to Matt Taven regarding a potential return to the promotion. Taven recently wrapped up his time with All Elite Wrestling after his contract expired, bringing his AEW chapter to a close without any formal announcement.

Those familiar with the situation say preliminary talks have taken place between both sides. While nothing has been finalized, there is optimism that Taven could be involved as early as the NWA’s double television tapings scheduled for February 21 in Tampa.

A return to the NWA would not be unfamiliar territory for Taven. He previously worked the promotion alongside longtime tag partner Mike Bennett during a period when the duo were also holding the Impact World Tag Team Titles. Both men later exited NWA and Impact to sign with AEW, joined by Maria Kanellis.

With his AEW deal now expired, Taven’s future remains open, but the possibility of a return to the NWA would mark a full circle moment in his career. His exit from AEW was handled quietly, similar to Mercedes Martinez and Alex Abrahantes, whose contracts also expired without public statements from the company.