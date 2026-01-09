WWE Star Reveals Major Neck Surgery After Scary In Ring Injury

Elton Prince has finally opened up about the serious injury that has kept him off WWE television for more than seven months, revealing that he recently underwent major neck surgery following a frightening in ring incident.

Prince explained that the issue dates back to a match in May 2025, when a bad landing caused immediate and alarming symptoms that changed everything.

“Back in May I took a bad landing in the ring, the top of my head hit the mat and what felt like burning hot electricity exploded through my neck and my arms, I lost control of my hands as all my fingers curled in and were stuck for a moment. It was pretty terrifying and what followed has been 7 months of tests, questions and well pain. But thanks to the efforts of the WWE medical staff and Dr Kanter, Gina and the Hoag team we found the problem and yesterday I successfully underwent a 2 level neck fusion.”

Now 28 years old, Prince admitted the situation was far from what he envisioned at this stage of his career, but he remains grateful and focused on recovery.

“Not exactly where I hoped to be at 28 but we are owed nothing in this life and I am just grateful to be on the road to recovery. I want to thank everybody who has messaged or commented to ask how and where I am its been nice to not feel forgotten and I will try my hardest to overcome all the obstacles and get back in the ring for you.”

While returning to the ring remains a long term goal, Prince made it clear that his priorities are currently outside the squared circle.

“But my focus right now is just getting healthy and reclaiming the basics like being able to be the best dad I can be for my daughter as @kellykincaid_wwe is long overdue a good nights sleep. I can’t thank her enough for the support and help during all this.”

He also showed support for his tag team partner, expressing excitement about watching Kit Wilson thrive during his absence.

“While im recovering im excited to watch my brother @kitwilson_pd crush everything he does and get a well deserved spotlight shone on him.”

Prince and Wilson built their reputation as one of WWE’s most consistent tag teams, first rising to prominence by capturing the NXT UK Tag Team Titles in 2021. The duo later unified the NXT and NXT UK championships at WWE Worlds Collide in 2022, solidifying their place as a standout act before transitioning to the main roster.

Their run together came to a sudden halt following their final match as a team on the May 2 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, where they were defeated by Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Prince has not competed since that night.

In his absence, Wilson has attempted to reinvent himself as a singles babyface on the blue brand. Most recently, he suffered a loss to Matt Cardona on the January 2 2026 episode in Buffalo New York.

WNS wish Elton Prince all the best as he continues his recovery.