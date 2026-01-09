Cody Rhodes Loses Undisputed WWE Championship To Drew McIntyre On SmackDown

The balance of power on the blue brand shifted dramatically on the January 9 edition of SmackDown from Berlin, Germany, as Cody Rhodes put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre in a punishing Three Stages of Hell match that lived up to its reputation.

The opening fall was contested under traditional wrestling rules, with McIntyre dictating the pace and grinding out an early victory to put immediate pressure on the champion. Rhodes regrouped in the second stage, a Falls Count Anywhere match, where the fight spilled throughout the arena. A decisive CrossRhodes on the announce table allowed Rhodes to even the score and force the match into its final phase.

The third and deciding fall unfolded inside a Steel Cage and quickly descended into chaos. The bout took a shocking turn when Jacob Fatu made his surprise return, attacking both competitors. In storyline, it was revealed that Fatu believed McIntyre was responsible for the backstage assault that had sidelined him months earlier.

As Fatu brawled with Rhodes, the confusion proved costly. McIntyre managed to escape the structure and hit the floor, securing the fall and the championship. The moment marked McIntyre’s first reign as Undisputed WWE Champion since February 2021 and brought Rhodes’ run at the top of the company to an abrupt and controversial end.

