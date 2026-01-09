Chris Jericho Reportedly Very Interested In Potential TNA Wrestling Involvement

Chris Jericho’s name is once again dominating industry speculation following comments made by Andrew Baydala on the January 8 2026 edition of the Final Bell Media podcast. With Jericho’s long term future still unclear, Baydala went on record with a bold claim that has immediately sparked debate across the wrestling world.

“I’m saying this on record Chris Jericho has already agreed to a WWE return. There’s a lot of smoke around this from what I was gathering from people who were calling and texting me from people who would know that Chris Jericho is very interested in working TNA.”

Baydala added that Jericho appearing outside of WWE could still be part of the story and suggested one scenario that would instantly grab attention.

“What a statement it would be if Chris Jericho shows up on the first episode of TNA on AMC. There are not many free agents out there that could move the needle for TNA.”

Jericho remains under contract with AEW, making any potential jump complex. However, with WWE and TNA cooperation already opening doors that once seemed impossible, the idea of Jericho surfacing in either promotion continues to feel less far fetched as time goes on. For now, nothing has been officially confirmed, but the smoke surrounding Jericho’s next move is only getting thicker.