AJ Styles Set For TNA iMPACT! AMC Network Premiere Appearance

TNA Wrestling is set to open a bold new chapter this month as its flagship show makes the jump to AMC Networks, and the company is bringing out a true icon to mark the occasion. AJ Styles is officially scheduled to appear at the live premiere of Thursday Night iMPACT! on January 15 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, adding major buzz to what is already shaping up to be a landmark night.

Styles’ appearance continues the rare and increasingly notable crossover period between WWE and TNA Wrestling. The former TNA cornerstone made headlines last July when he returned to the promotion at Slammiversary for the first time in 11 years. Entering to his classic Get Ready To Fly theme, Styles delivered a memorable endorsement of Leon Slater, declaring the X Division to be in phenomenal hands. That moment helped elevate Slater’s profile and signaled that Styles’ history with TNA is far from forgotten.

Since that night, Styles and Slater have crossed paths again, including a high profile tag match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, where Styles teamed with Dragon Lee in a win over Slater and Je’Von Evans. Those encounters have only fueled speculation about what role Styles could play when TNA steps onto its new network stage.

While details surrounding Styles’ involvement at the AMC premiere remain under wraps, his presence alone adds star power to a loaded card. Frankie Kazarian is set to defend the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana, Leon Slater will put the X Division Championship on the line against Myron Reed, and the Hardys will join forces with Elijah to battle Mustafa Ali and Order 4.

Styles’ appearance also comes at a reflective point in his career. Now 48, the two time TNA World Heavyweight Champion has been open about his plans to retire from in ring competition within the next year, with his WWE contract reportedly running through the end of 2026. Styles has said his focus is on finishing strong while he can still perform at a high level, before shifting priorities toward family life and potentially a behind the scenes role in WWE.

TNA Wrestling’s move to AMC Networks is part of a new multi year agreement that will see Thursday Night iMPACT! air live every week as a two hour block from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. With AJ Styles confirmed for opening night, the company is clearly aiming to make an immediate statement.