Jesse Ventura Slams Republicans And Teases Another Run For Governor

Former minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura stepped back into the spotlight this week, weighing in on the state of U.S. politics and openly flirting with the idea of a return to office during an interview with FOX 9 at Roosevelt High School.

Ventura, a 1969 graduate, was on campus backing the school’s opposition to warrantless arrests by federal agencies. The conversation quickly expanded beyond local issues, with Ventura taking aim at the national political climate and questioning whether it might be time for him to re enter the race.

“You know what? Maybe it’s time for Jesse,” Ventura said. “I only did one term. I’m owed a second.”

He suggested that the interview itself could serve as the spark for something bigger, arguing that neither major party is adequately addressing what he sees as deep rooted constitutional concerns.

Ventura reserved his harshest criticism for the Republican Party, pointing directly to the events of January 6 and what he believes they revealed.

“We have a party, the Republicans, who don’t seem to want to abide by the Constitution,” Ventura said. “I view, after January 6th, the Republican party is a domestic enemy to our Constitution.”

Drawing on his own life experience, Ventura compared the current political moment in the United States to the early warning signs of authoritarian rule he witnessed overseas, including time spent in the Philippines during the declaration of martial law.

He also took a direct shot at former President Donald Trump, contrasting Trump’s record with his own military service.

“I spent 17 months in Southeast Asia while the draft-dodging coward was playing golf,” Ventura said. “Most of me and all my friends are Vietnam veterans… but the rich white boys never had to go, did they? And yet he’s going to tell me what courage is?”

When the focus shifted back to Minnesota, Ventura voiced support for current Democratic leaders, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for pushing back against federal involvement.

“Absolutely. Good for them,” Ventura said when asked if he supported their outspokenness.

He added that deploying military or federal forces for domestic policing should only happen under extreme circumstances.

“Minnesota will take care of ourselves,” Ventura said.

Ventura closed by reflecting on his roots at Roosevelt High School, recalling his days as a standout athlete and his pride in the school’s current stance.

“I’m so proud of Roosevelt High School and how they stood up for what is supposed to be America and freedom,” Ventura said.