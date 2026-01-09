Jim Ross Says He Is Open To Meeting D-Von Dudley Privately

Jim Ross has once again addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding past allegations raised by D-Von Dudley, offering further clarity on where he stands and what he is and is not willing to do to resolve the situation.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross discussed the matter with co host Conrad Thompson, who revealed that he had recently received a message from Maven Huffman. Maven, who has appeared publicly alongside D-Von Dudley in a recent video addressing the controversy, asked whether Ross would be open to doing a filmed sit down with D Von to clear the air.

Thompson suggested that a private conversation might be a healthier way to handle the situation rather than turning it into online content. Ross agreed with that approach, making it clear that while he is open to a conversation, he has no interest in turning it into a public spectacle.

“No problem, Conrad, I’m happy to do it. I’m just not going to put it on tape and make a TV show out of it, period,” Ross said. “I’m not interested in that. I am interested in reconnecting with D-Von, because I like D-Von. … I’d have no problem reconnecting with D-Von at a car show.”

Ross went on to explain that his biggest frustration has been the confusion surrounding the accusations themselves. Reflecting on his time working with D Von during their years in WWE, Ross said he has no memory of any serious issues or heated exchanges between them.

“I don’t remember the first cross word I had with D-Von,” Ross said. “The boisterous one was Bubba Ray Dudley, right, but not in a bad way. He just had no problem expressing himself. … But the D-Von thing, I never got mad at him. I was bewildered how this could happen. Because like I said, I don’t remember any negative exchanges with him, and what I was allegedly said would damn sure be negative.”

Ross stressed that if such a comment had been made, it would have stood out clearly in his memory, which is why the situation has left him genuinely puzzled. Despite the public nature of the exchange, Ross emphasized that he is not carrying resentment and has no desire to escalate things further.

“I’ve just said all along, I don’t have any room in my carry-on for negativity at this stage of my life,” Ross said. “I’m not packing it. So if somebody’s looking for that, look elsewhere.”

The WWE Hall of Famer closed his comments by reinforcing that his door remains open for a respectful, private conversation, but only if it is rooted in reconciliation rather than content creation.