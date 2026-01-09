Jim Ross Explains Why Chris Jericho Leaving AEW Would Hurt The Company

Jim Ross has weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding Chris Jericho and his future in professional wrestling, making it clear that a potential exit from AEW would not be an easy loss for the company. Jericho has been the subject of months of rumors linking him to a possible WWE return, with chatter intensifying ahead of the January 5 2026 edition of Monday Night Raw. That speculation cooled slightly when Jericho did not appear on the show, but questions remain.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross offered an unfiltered assessment of where Jericho may stand and why his importance to All Elite Wrestling goes far beyond what viewers see on television.

“I think it’s WWE or nothing for [Chris] Jericho. He’s happy. He’s got a lot of influence in AEW, basically, to simplify, he books his own angles. He works with the creative guys, and they communicate well. Chris [Jericho] doesn’t come empty handed; he always got a plan. But I think his goal, if it’s to leave AEW, he’s got a great deal. I’m under the impression, he’s got a great deal, then I think it’s WWE or stay where he is. I don’t think the TNA thing plays into it but I could be wrong. Money changes a lot of opinion, sentiment. I hope he doesn’t leave.”

Ross expanded on that point by highlighting the unseen responsibilities Jericho has taken on behind the scenes during his AEW run, portraying him as a trusted sounding board for talent and management alike.

“He’s such a valuable member of AEW. He does a lot of things, people don’t see, helping talent, counselling talent, coming up with ideas, and so forth. And I think Tony Khan needs guys like Chris Jericho to contribute ideas.”

From Ross’ perspective, Jericho walking away would have a noticeable impact on the company, even with AEW’s deep roster and emphasis on building new stars.

“Him leaving would hurt the brand to a degree. No doubt. You can’t lose a talent like Chris Jericho and say that, ‘Oh well, we’ll just move on, it doesn’t matter. We got other guys that are ready to step up,’ and I hope that’s true. But, bottom line of it is that he’s got options, and that’s a smart guy.”

As of early January 2026, Jericho’s contract situation remains unclear. While there has been widespread belief that his deal was set to expire at the end of 2025, his continued listing on the official AEW roster page has only added to the uncertainty. Unlike other recent exits, there has been no internal confirmation pointing to his departure.

AEW President Tony Khan has also addressed Jericho’s standing, recently calling him “instrumental” to the promotion during a podcast appearance and stressing his importance dating back to AEW’s launch. Jericho himself has been absent from AEW television since April 2025, last appearing in an angle that saw him implode on Big Bill and Bryan Keith, leaving his on screen future just as murky as his contractual one.