Raven Opens Up About Brutal Sleep Disorder And Ongoing Health Struggles

Raven has opened up in detail about the ongoing health challenges he has been dealing with, including a debilitating sleep disorder that leaves him exhausted even after a full night in bed.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former ECW Champion spoke candidly about how the condition impacts his daily life and why it has been difficult to properly diagnose. Raven explained that while doctors have not been able to officially name the disorder, the effects are severe and relentless.

“They don’t have a name for it, but I know another person that has the same thing,” Raven said. “The gist is that as you wake up so many times in the night that when you wake up in the morning, you’re still exhausted.”

Raven went on to explain that the condition has forced him to rely on specialised equipment just to get through the night, while also reflecting on how his past lifestyle may have contributed to his current situation.

“So I have to wear a special CPAP that makes me breathe the air. I’m sure, from years of drug abuse and chair shots to the head and stuff like that, and abusing my body, I’m sure this is the price I’m paying,” he said.

Despite being able to fall asleep easily, staying asleep is where the real struggle begins.

“So I go to bed, I can fall asleep, no problem. But then I start waking up. After about two hours, I’ll wake up, and I’ll wake up like every 20 minutes for the next six to eight hours,” Raven explained. “So when I wake up for good, I’m exhausted, so I’m waking up like 15-20 times a night.”

The conversation also turned to his overall health, including his previously discussed diagnosis of early onset Parkinson’s disease. Raven made it clear that while doctors suspect the condition, he personally remains unconvinced.

“It’s good. I mean, I got the early onset Parkinson’s, which I’m of the mind to say that I don’t have it,” he said. “But it’s why I have the tremor, and that’s what they think it is. There’s no 100% proof tests, so I didn’t [get tested].”

Raven elaborated on why he chose not to pursue further testing, noting the uncertainty surrounding the diagnosis and the lack of immediate treatment options.

“The test they give to prove it only proves it like 90% and there’s a lot of false positives and negatives in it,” he said. “So there’s no reason, because he said he would treat me the same way, which is nothing as of now, because nothing’s bad enough, although my tremor is really bad right now.”

When asked if he is currently taking medication, Raven revealed that he is not, explaining that he has chosen a different mental approach to dealing with the situation.

“No, no. So there’s no reason. So I’m just going to declare that I’m not, that I don’t have early onset Parkinson’s and then and convince myself that I don’t,” Raven said. “Because I’ve had it for like 8 to 10 years, and all this is a tremor so far.”