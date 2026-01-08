WWE World Convention Confirmed For WrestleMania 42 Week In Las Vegas

The WWE World convention is set to make its return during WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas.

WWE World will once again be presented in partnership with Fanatics and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, running across five days from Thursday April 16 through Monday April 20. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale next week, with early access available to WrestleMania 42 ticket holders and fans who previously attended WWE World. The general public on sale will begin on Friday January 16.

Since its launch in 2024, WWE World has become a centerpiece of WrestleMania week, taking over from the former WrestleMania Axxess experience. The convention blends fan access and live entertainment, offering exclusive merchandise, meet and greets with current Superstars and Legends, as well as live roundtable discussions and podcast recordings.

A major new attraction for 2026 is the Hulkamania Forever exhibit, created to honor the legacy of the late Hulk Hogan. The showcase is expected to be one of the standout features of the entire convention.

WWE World at WrestleMania 42 will also include a central main stage hosting Superstar panels and live podcasts, memorabilia celebrating WrestleMania’s 42 year history, autograph and photo opportunities, and the largest WWE Superstore ever assembled for a WrestleMania weekend. Fans will also be able to walk through immersive Superstar themed experiences, visit a recreation of Gorilla Position, and explore additional interactive attractions debuting for 2026.

Allegiant Stadium will host WrestleMania 42 on Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19. The decision to return to Las Vegas for a second consecutive year follows the strong financial performance of WrestleMania in 2025, reinforcing the city’s status as a major destination for WWE’s biggest annual event.