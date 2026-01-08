WWE Announces Nine New Road To WrestleMania Raw And SmackDown Dates

WWE issued the following press release announcing additional live events on the Road to WrestleMania tour for 2026.
WWE has confirmed nine new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its 2026 Road to WrestleMania tour. The newly announced shows will take place across the United States in March and April, giving fans multiple opportunities to see the company’s top stars live in the lead up to WrestleMania.
Tickets for all nine events will go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10am local time in each market. Fans will also be able to access an exclusive presale beginning Monday, January 12 at 10am local time. Registration for presale access is available through WWE’s official website.
The additional dates include a mix of Raw and SmackDown stops in major cities such as Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, San Antonio, Pittsburgh, New York, Houston, San Jose and Sacramento. Several iconic venues are featured on the schedule, including Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The new Road to WrestleMania dates are listed below.
Friday, March 6
Portland, Oregon
SmackDown
Moda Center
Ticketmaster
Monday, March 9
Seattle, Washington
RAW
Climate Pledge Arena
Ticketmaster
Friday, March 13
Phoenix, Arizona
SmackDown
PHX Arena
Ticketmaster
Monday, March 16
San Antonio, Texas
RAW
Frost Bank Center
Ticketmaster
Friday, March 27
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
SmackDown
PPG Paints Arena
Ticketmaster
Monday, March 30
New York, New York
RAW
Madison Square Garden
Ticketmaster
Monday, April 6
Houston, Texas
RAW
Toyota Center
AXS
Friday, April 10
San Jose, California
SmackDown
SAP Center
Ticketmaster
Monday, April 13
Sacramento, California
RAW
Golden 1 Center
Ticketmaster
Fans can also continue to purchase tickets for WrestleMania 42, which takes place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
