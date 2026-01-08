×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Announces Nine New Road To WrestleMania Raw And SmackDown Dates

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 08, 2026
WWE Announces Nine New Road To WrestleMania Raw And SmackDown Dates

WWE issued the following press release announcing additional live events on the Road to WrestleMania tour for 2026.

WWE has confirmed nine new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its 2026 Road to WrestleMania tour. The newly announced shows will take place across the United States in March and April, giving fans multiple opportunities to see the company’s top stars live in the lead up to WrestleMania.

Tickets for all nine events will go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10am local time in each market. Fans will also be able to access an exclusive presale beginning Monday, January 12 at 10am local time. Registration for presale access is available through WWE’s official website.

The additional dates include a mix of Raw and SmackDown stops in major cities such as Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, San Antonio, Pittsburgh, New York, Houston, San Jose and Sacramento. Several iconic venues are featured on the schedule, including Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The new Road to WrestleMania dates are listed below.

Friday, March 6
Portland, Oregon
SmackDown
Moda Center
Ticketmaster

Monday, March 9
Seattle, Washington
RAW
Climate Pledge Arena
Ticketmaster

Friday, March 13
Phoenix, Arizona
SmackDown
PHX Arena
Ticketmaster

Monday, March 16
San Antonio, Texas
RAW
Frost Bank Center
Ticketmaster

Friday, March 27
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
SmackDown
PPG Paints Arena
Ticketmaster

Monday, March 30
New York, New York
RAW
Madison Square Garden
Ticketmaster

Monday, April 6
Houston, Texas
RAW
Toyota Center
AXS

Friday, April 10
San Jose, California
SmackDown
SAP Center
Ticketmaster

Monday, April 13
Sacramento, California
RAW
Golden 1 Center
Ticketmaster

Fans can also continue to purchase tickets for WrestleMania 42, which takes place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 13th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy