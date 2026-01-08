WWE Announces Nine New Road To WrestleMania Raw And SmackDown Dates

WWE issued the following press release announcing additional live events on the Road to WrestleMania tour for 2026.

WWE has confirmed nine new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its 2026 Road to WrestleMania tour. The newly announced shows will take place across the United States in March and April, giving fans multiple opportunities to see the company’s top stars live in the lead up to WrestleMania.

Tickets for all nine events will go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10am local time in each market. Fans will also be able to access an exclusive presale beginning Monday, January 12 at 10am local time. Registration for presale access is available through WWE’s official website.

The additional dates include a mix of Raw and SmackDown stops in major cities such as Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, San Antonio, Pittsburgh, New York, Houston, San Jose and Sacramento. Several iconic venues are featured on the schedule, including Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The new Road to WrestleMania dates are listed below.

Friday, March 6

Portland, Oregon

SmackDown

Moda Center

Ticketmaster

Monday, March 9

Seattle, Washington

RAW

Climate Pledge Arena

Ticketmaster

Friday, March 13

Phoenix, Arizona

SmackDown

PHX Arena

Ticketmaster

Monday, March 16

San Antonio, Texas

RAW

Frost Bank Center

Ticketmaster

Friday, March 27

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SmackDown

PPG Paints Arena

Ticketmaster

Monday, March 30

New York, New York

RAW

Madison Square Garden

Ticketmaster

Monday, April 6

Houston, Texas

RAW

Toyota Center

AXS

Friday, April 10

San Jose, California

SmackDown

SAP Center

Ticketmaster

Monday, April 13

Sacramento, California

RAW

Golden 1 Center

Ticketmaster

Fans can also continue to purchase tickets for WrestleMania 42, which takes place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.