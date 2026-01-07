Jeff Jarrett And Conrad Thompson Defend Austin Theory After Harsh Critique

A growing debate has emerged around Austin Theory’s return to WWE television, with veteran voices pushing back against criticism aimed directly at the performer rather than the creative direction behind his storyline.

On the latest episode of My World, Jeff Jarrett and co host Conrad Thompson addressed the reaction to Austin Theory resurfacing on WWE programming as the masked man. Much of the backlash stemmed from commentary by Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, who questioned Theory’s performance and presentation and suggested the issue was with the talent rather than the booking.

Thompson strongly disagreed with that line of thinking, stressing that performers are often unfairly blamed for decisions that are ultimately out of their control.

“When we’re gutting and quartering a young guy who’s trying to figure it the f*** out, I’m just like, Wait a minute,” Thompson said. “Why can’t we give people the benefit of the doubt? Are you sure it’s not creative?”

Jarrett echoed that sentiment, pointing out how often fans and critics overlook the reality of how WWE storytelling works behind the scenes.

“Here’s what’s crazy. It’s as if [Theory is] the boss, and this is exactly how I wanted this story to go,” Jarrett said. “Do you think that this was Austin Theory’s vision? No. We know how this works… ‘Go out here and read this. Say that.’”

Thompson also warned that repeated criticism from high profile media figures can shape fan opinion before a storyline has a chance to breathe or evolve on screen.

“Brian Alvarez has created an entire belief system now amongst the online fans that Austin Theory sucks,” Thompson stated. “He said it so much, now the fans are like, ‘Well, Austin Theory sucks.’ … Why don’t we give it an opportunity? Let’s see where it goes next week.”