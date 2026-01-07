Top WWE Star Appears Finished With NXT As Main Roster Call Up Looms

A major shift appears to be underway in NXT, with Tuesday night’s episode closing the book on one of the brand’s most dominant championship runs. By the time the show went off the air, it was strongly implied that the NXT Championship era of Oba Femi had come to an end, clearing the path for the powerhouse to move on from the developmental brand.

The closing moments of WWE NXT suggested that Femi’s time on the black and gold brand had concluded, effectively confirming that he has vacated the NXT Championship. The timing was notable, as recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have featured promotional vignettes spotlighting Femi, pointing toward an imminent main roster arrival.

Shortly after the broadcast, Femi added further weight to the speculation with a post on Instagram. Sharing a photo, he offered a brief but telling caption that appeared to confirm the end of his NXT chapter.

“The End is also part of the journey,” Femi wrote. “FIN.”



Vacating the NXT Championship fits neatly with WWE’s recent marketing push behind Femi. Over the past week, video packages on Raw and SmackDown have highlighted his size, athleticism, and rapid rise, positioning him as a serious new threat ahead of a potential debut. While WWE has not officially announced which brand he will land on, the timing places his arrival squarely in the build toward the Royal Rumble, a traditional launchpad for new stars.

Femi’s departure closes the door on a reign that began after he capitalized on his victory in the NXT Breakout Tournament. That win granted him a guaranteed championship opportunity, which he later cashed in to capture the NXT Championship and establish himself as one of the brand’s most physically imposing champions in recent memory.

Signed by WWE in 2022 through the company’s Next In Line NIL initiative, Femi arrived with an elite athletic background. Before stepping into the ring, he competed in track and field at the University of Alabama, where he won the shot put title at the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Since making his televised debut in 2023, his rise through the NXT ranks was swift and decisive.

With the championship now vacated, attention turns to how WWE will crown the next NXT Champion. No official announcement has been made, but the division is set for a shake up as Femi’s focus shifts to the main roster and the next chapter of his journey begins.