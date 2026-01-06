WWE NXT New Year's Evil Results - January 6, 2026

Tonight we have NXT: New Year's Evil and to celebrate, Tatum Paxley battles Izzi Dame, the NXT Women's Championship is on the line when Jacy Jayne defends against Kendal Grey, TNA's Leon Slater tries to dethrone Oba Femi and take his NXT Championship, Thea Hail and Blake Monroe battle for Hail's NXT North American Championship and more!

Check back for live results

Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to New Year's Evil. They're up on the balcony and go over the card. While they do, we see Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) walking in the parking lot. We see Kendal Grey training with Wren Sinclair, and we see Oba Femi and Leon Slater arriving.

Match 1 - NXT North American Championship Match: Thea Hail(c) -vs- Blake Monroe

Monroe attacks Hail as Hail comes down to the ring for the match. Monroe beats Hail up with weapons from under the ring and officials come down and break them up.

No Contest

Ricky Saints comes out as the officials look at Thea Hail who is laid out. Blake Monroe was dragged to the back and Saints gets in the ring and poses on the turnbuckle. Saints says he's out here to give everyone a special gift by kicking off NXT. He says since the Women's North American Championship is on hold, here he is. He talks about how last year he needed NXT and this year NXT needs him. He talks about how Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans are now free agents as they know no one can come close to him. Saints says he isn't going anywhere and if any of the guys in the back come for him, he'll take care of them because he's absolute and they're not. He says he's going to prove why he's the best in 2026 and that he's a natural born star and not some company creation. He then talks about the Leon Slater -vs- Oba Femi match tonight and Saints says if Slater wins he will handle Slater but if Femi wins he will finish what he started with Femi. Saints is ready to be the top guy.

Ava walks backstage and she runs into Robert Stone. She sends him to go find Blake Monroe and then asks for a headset and talks to Tim and says Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley match is up first and to play their package and we get a package for the Dame/Paxley match.

We come back from a commercial break and Ava is yelling at Blake Monroe. Monroe says fine her and to give her her title back. Ava bans Monroe from the building.

Match 2: Tatum Paxley -vs- Izzi Dame

Dame charges Paxley at the bell and slams her into the corner. Dame gets chopped and then punched in the corner by Paxley. Dame kicks Paxley and tosses her across the ring. Dame hits some shoulder tackles in the corner and Paxley counters at the opposite end and stomps on Dame's leg. Paxley slaps Dame and elbows her in the back and then gets Dame in a leg submission. Dame tries to power out and Paxley kicks Dame down and she lands on the ropes. Paxley does a somersault leg drop on the apron on Dame as she hangs between the ropes. Paxley goes for a kick but is caught and Dame slams her into the ropes and hits Paxley with a forearm sending her out of the ring and we cut to a break.

Back to New Year's Evil, Dame has Paxley in a headlock on the mat and Paxley tries powering out of the hold. Paxley breaks free and knocks Dame down at the knee. Dame comes back with a clothesline, knocking Paxley down. Paxley is locked in another headlock and Paxley powers out. Dame elbows Paxley and slams her to the mat. Paxley is now in a waistlock. Paxley breaks free and the women clothesline each other to the mat. The women trade punches and Dame hits a backbreaker on Paxley. Dame slingshots Paxley into the ropes and covers her for a near fall. Dame gets Paxley in a halfcrab and Paxley gets to the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Paxley kicks Dame who is on the top rope and Paxley begins to kick Dame. Paxley climbs the ropes with Dame. Paxley hits a Spanish Fly and both ladies are flattened. Dame and Paxley slap each other and Paxley gets Dame down on the mat. Paxley kicks and suplexes Dame. Dame kicks down Paxley and then punches her between the ropes. Dame kicks Paxley and then hits a gutwrench sitdown powerbomb and covers Paxley who kicks out at two. Dame throws Paxley into the corner. Paxley goes for Cemetery Drive but Dame counters. Dame slams down Paxley and covers her for a near fall. Dame spears Paxley through the ropes to the outside. Dame slams Paxley into the steel steps and then sends Paxley back in the ring. Paxley hits a Pele Kick on Dame and climbs the ropes. Paxley comes off the top rope and hits a 450 Splash and then hits Cemetery Drive and gets the win.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

We get a video promo for The French Luchador, Flio LeFleur.

Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair walk backstage, and we also see Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) strutting backstage.

Jordynne Grace is with Thea Hail backstage. Ava comes in and talks about Grace standing up to Jade Cargill on Friday. She tells Hail she's postponing her title defense and Hail says wants to do an open challenge.

Match 3 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne(c) w/Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) -vs- Kendal Grey w/Wren Sinclair

We get the bell and Grey slams down Jayne. he women trade holds and lock up again. Grey gets Jayne down again and back in an arm bar and Jayne gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Jayne kicks Grey and hammers at the in the corner. Grey zips around Jayne and dropkicks Jayne out of the ring. Henley and Reid tend to Jayne and Grey hits a moonsault from the top rope to the outside taking them all out. Grey gets Jayne in an arm bar on the apron and Jayne carries Grey to the barricades and slams Grey into it. Jayne hits a cannonball into Grey against the barricades and we cut a commercial break.

Back to the match, Grey punches Jayne and forearms her. Grey rolls up Jayne who rolls out and kicks Grey in the face. Jayne sends Grey into the turnbuckles and then hammers away at the back of Grey's neck. Jayne gets Grey in a headlock and Grey struggles to get to her feet and when she does, Jayne slams her back down and gets her in a camel clutch. Grey powers out and elbows Jayne. Jayne takes down Grey with a neckbreaker and then kicks Grey in the gut. Jayne covers Grey and Grey kicks out at two. Jayne locks Grey in a submission hold again and Grey pushes Jayne into the corner several times to break the hold. Grey socks Jayne and takes down Jayne with a crossbody. Jayne kicks out at one and both women now slam into each other and they're both laid out. Jayne and Grey punch each other, Jayne kicks Grey and hits an enzuigiri knocking Grey down. Grey headbutts Jayne and takes her down with some clotheslines and then suplexes Jayne. Grey hits a springboard double stomp and DDTs Jayne. Grey covers Jayne who kicks out at two. Grey gets tossed on the apron and she kicks Jayne and climbs the corner. Jayne knocks the ropes, and Grey is slammed down and covered for a near fall. Jayne mounts Grey and punches her out. Jayne misses a cannonball and Grey suplexes Jayne twice. Jayne kicks Grey in the face and covers Grey for a near fall. Jayne climbs the ropes and Grey joins her up there and suplexes Jayne off the top. Grey and Jayne trade pinning attempts. Grey gets Jayne in an arm bar. Henley gets in the ring, Reid takes Grey out of the ring. Sinclair takes out Henley, Reid is taken out. Back in the ring, Grey goes for an arm bar and Jayne breaks the hold. Henley holds Jayne trunks stopping Grey from taking Jayne down and Jayne hits Rolling Encore and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Jacy Jayne

Oba Femi is seen warming up backstage for his match later tonight.

Ava is in her office talking to Ethan Page. Page talks about defeating Moose which makes him a 12 title match victory record setter. Ava says other stars have that same accolade and Page says he'll finish his thoughts in the ring. Ava asks what the catch is, as there is no drama following him. Page introduces The Vanity Project. Brad Balor, Ricky Smokes & Jackson Drake come in and they want to talk to Ava about 2026.

Thea Hail comes out to her match all bandaged up. Hail gets on the mic and says she promised NXT a title defense and she'll give it to the NXT Universe and opens the Open Challenge. A bunch of the women come out and are being held back. Tatum Paxley runs down with a chainsaw and in the ring Izzi Dame kicks Hail.

Match 4 - NXT Women's North American Championship Open Challenge: Thea Hail(c) -vs- Izzi Dame w/The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears)

Dame beats up Hail in the corner and then slams into her in the corner. Dame slams down Hail and covers her and Hail kicks out at two. Hail tries to fight back but Dame slams her down. Hail tries to roll up Dame and fails but then is able to and Dame kicks out at two. Dame slams Hail into the top turnbuckles and then hits a powerslam and covers Hail again and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Dame kicks Hail and then chokes her on the ropes. Dame hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Hail and Hail tries to fight back with punches. Dame kicks Hail against the ropes and slams her down. Dame puts Hail in a chinlock submission - Spears yells at Hail to let go and submit. Dame breaks the hold, clobbers Hail and slaps her back in a chinlock. Hail powers out of the hold and punches Dame in the gut. Dame kicks Hail over and over again and rips of Hail's bandages. Dame kicks Hail in the ribs and goes to slam her down but Hail counters and DDTs Dame. Hail kicks Dame and Dame knocks Hail down. Hail now takes Dame down with clotheslines and then rolls up Dame for a near fall. Dame punches Hail and bodyslams Hail again. Dame misses an elbow and Hail hits a rolling senton and tries a reverse Senton and Dame gets her knees up. Dame kicks Hail down and covers her for a near fall. Dame goes for Dame Over but Hail counters and tries to slap her in a Kimura Lock. Dame slams into the corner breaking the attempt. Hail hits an exploder on Dame and Dame rolls out of the ring. Hail goes for a suicide dive but Dame catches her and chokeslams Hail onto the announce desk. Dame throws Hail back in the ring and then gets on the top rope. Hail knocks Dame in the gut and now Dame is sitting on the top rope. Hail climbs up to Dame and punches her. Hail tries for a Kimura Lock on the top rope and Dame hits a super Dame Over from the top rope and gets the win.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Izzi Dame

After the match, Niko Vance and Shawn Spears put the belt on Dame and they all pose and celebrate.

Lola Vice watches all this backstage and is shocked. The Vanity Project come in and hit on Vice. Hank & Tank come in and tell them to screw off. They leave and Vice says she was ready to knock them out and Vice tells them she has to take care of Kelani Jordan and then she can go for gold. Jordan runs in and throws her shoes at Vice and the two start fighting.

Joe Hendry talks to Ava backstage and Hendry says he's here to fight and he wants to fight Dion Lennox next week in a No DQ Match. Ava tells him it'll turn into a handicap match. Hendry ask about having back up, Ava says if he can find back-up she will greenlight the match.

We come back from a commercial break and Ethan Page is in the ring. He wants to ring in the new year with the most dominant NXT Superstar. He tags about bagging himself a Moose last week proving he's the greatest North American alive. Page talks about Oba Femi taking on Leon Slater tonight and he wants to remind us he is the main event not their match. Page says he holds the most prestigious championship in the WWE, his North American Championship. He talks about how he has defended his belt in many matches and in many countries whereas the NXT Title is defended in one country. Page says he's an international icon. Jasper Troy comes out and tells Page to not get it twisted. Troy says he's going to prove he's the monster of NXT in 2026. Troy gets in the ring and Page tells him he doesn't have to get in the ring. Troy says he's run through everything like a bulldozer and Josh Briggs interrupts Troy. Briggs says neither Page or Troy are on his level and tells Troy to shut up. Briggs calls Page delusional for engaging with Myles Borne. Stacks comes out with Arianna Grace. Stacks says he and Page have unfinished business. Stacks says he's carrying TNA Gold and he's the TNA International Champion and tells Page to shut up. Stacks says with Arianna Grace by his side he's the big guy in NXT. Shiloh Hill comes out and takes smack on Stacks and talks about beating Stacks up. Hill says he talked to Ava and Santino Marella as next week he's got a match against Stacks for his title. Tavion Heights comes out and says he loved everything Hill was saying but it needs more meat. He talks about is match against Troy next week and how he's walking out as champion. Page taunts Heights who goes to punch him but he ducks and Heights punches Briggs. Hill, Briggs, Stacks and Page all fight. Hill is left in the ring with Grace and he dances with her and dips her and his teeth fall on her and she freaks out.

We see Leon Slater prepping for his match.

Joe Hendry tries to recruit Lucien Price and Bronco Nima from OTM. OTM says it's no their business. Hendry tells them if he sides with them he'll have a direct line to the tag champs. We cut over to Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid and Jacy Jayne from Fatal Influence and they walk by Sol Ruca and Zaria. Ruca says she'll come for Jayne's title and ZaRuca is asked if they're a tag team or not.

Ethan Page walks backstage and comes by Myles Borne and who is with Tate Wilder from Evolve. Page gets in Borne's face.

Match 5 - NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi(c) -vs- Leon Slater

The bell rings, Slater tries to use his quickness but gets tossed across the ring by Femi. Femi keeps throwing Slater off of him and then gets him on the mat. Slater flips out of an arm bar but then gets grounded again with a wrist lock. Femi slams down Slater again and punches Slater in the corner. Slater is knocked down with a shoulder tackle and Femi delivers an elbow to Slater's back. Slater tries chopping Femi and Femi knocks Slater flat with one chop. Femi gets Slater in a headlock and Slater tries to fight out of the hold. Slater punches Femi and connects with an enzuigiri and tries for a springboard move and Femi catches him and slams him down. Femi swings Slater into the corner and Slater flies over the ropes and crashes to the ground and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Femi punches out Slater and slaps him in a chinlock. Femi punches Slater and Slater punches Femi back and drops Femi with a codebreaker. Slater sends Femi out of the ring with a headscissors. Slater goes out to battle and Femi chops him on the apron flattening him. Femi knees Slater against the ring post. Femi goes to knee Slater again and Slater moves and Femi kicks the ring post. Slater attacks Femi's leg and slams Femi into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Slater climbs the ropes and hits a crossbody on Femi and covers for a near fall. Slater kicks Femi's injured knee some more and it knocks Femi down. Femi flies at Slater with a clothesline flipping him inside out. Femi chokeslams Slater and covers him and Slater kicks out at two. Femi hits some running uppercuts and then his knee gives way. Slater takes down Femi and then body slams Femi and covers him for a near fall. Femi kicks Slater off of him and rolls out to the apron. Slater kicks Femi off the apron and Slater comes off over the ring post and moonsaults onto Femi. Back in the ring, Slater comes off the top rope and goes for a 450 Swanton but Femi gets his knees up and Slater is covered and he kicks out at two. Slater rolls up Femi and Femi kicks out at two. Slater hits a superkick and Femi hits The Fall from Grace and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Oba Femi

Femi poses in the ring after the match and we cut backstage. Ava talks to the LFG and Evolve talent and tells them since Lash Legend, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and now Jordynne Grace have all moved to the main roster there is space in NXT for new people. Robert Stone comes in and asks Ava if she saw what Femi just did in the ring and she says no. We cut to the ring, and Femi has left the championship belt in the center of the ring and he's left. Tony D'Angelo is standing in the crowd staring at the belt and the show goes off the air.