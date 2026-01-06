NJPW Brings Back Young Lion Cup With Six Rising Stars Competing

New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to shine a spotlight on its next generation as the Young Lion Cup makes its long awaited return. The tournament, which has not been held since 2019, will take place during the upcoming Road to The New Beginning tour and will determine which prospect can truly claim Young Lion supremacy.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that six rising talents will compete in the single elimination tournament, which will unfold across three separate shows. With pride and bragging rights on the line, the winner will emerge as the standout Young Lion within the company.

The field includes Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato, Daiki Nagai, Zane Jay, Masatora Yasuda, and Tatsuya Matsumoto. As the most experienced Young Lions in the group, Murashima and Kato have both received first round byes, placing them directly into the semifinals.

Here is how the tournament schedule breaks down.

NJPW Young Lion Cup 2026

Monday, January 19

• Daiki Nagai vs Zane Jay first round match

• Masatora Yasuda vs Tatsuya Matsumoto first round match

Tuesday, January 20

• Katsuya Murashima vs winner of Daiki Nagai vs Zane Jay semifinal

• Shoma Kato vs winner of Masatora Yasuda vs Tatsuya Matsumoto semifinal

Sunday, February 1

• Finals with both competitors to be determined

All three Road to The New Beginning events will take place in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall, a venue long associated with pivotal moments for NJPW’s future stars.

The Young Lion Cup was last contested in 2019, where Karl Fredericks claimed victory before later moving on to WWE NXT as Eddy Thorpe. That tournament also featured names who have since become major players, including Yota Tsuji, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita, underlining how important this event can be for career trajectories.