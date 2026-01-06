Steve Austin Opens Up On Knee Surgery And Possible WWE Comeback

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has no doubts about his physical ability to wrestle again. Whether he ever chooses to do so is another story entirely.

Speaking on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer offered a candid update on his health, mindset, and the lingering question that always follows him. Can he still go. More than a year removed from total knee replacement surgery, Austin said the procedure has brought real relief and allowed him to stay active, something he considers a core part of who he is.

Van Vliet noted that Austin still looks like someone who could step back into the ring at any time. The comment immediately triggered memories of his surprise comeback at WrestleMania 38.

“I could, God dang it,” Austin said. “And just saying that takes me back to when we did that WrestleMania match with Kevin Owens in Dallas, Texas.”

That 2022 bout marked Austin’s first match in 19 years, as he faced Kevin Owens in a no holds barred contest that exceeded expectations and became one of the most talked about moments of the weekend. Reflecting on that experience, Austin had nothing but praise for Owens, labeling him a future Hall of Famer and expressing regret that their paths never crossed earlier.

“I just wish that he could have been in the ring with me when I was really going full speed and had my timing because he’s a great worker and I really like him a lot,” Austin said. “I wish he would have got a chance to experience me when I was in my prime because that would have been a great contest.”

Even now, Austin maintains that his body is not the limiting factor. He made it clear he is not teasing a comeback or trying to generate buzz, only answering honestly.

“I could still do it,” he said. “And I’m not advocating for nothing. So I’m not selling a match here. But you asked me, could I? Yes.”

When asked directly if fans should expect to see him wrestle again, Austin gave a far more reserved answer.

“Probably not,” he said. “I’ll say that, but you say never say never.”

Austin has not wrestled since WrestleMania 38, though he did make a brief appearance at WrestleMania 41 last year to announce the attendance for night two. For now, it appears the door remains slightly open, even if Austin himself has little interest in walking back through it.