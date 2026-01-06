CM Punk Survives Chaos To Retain World Heavyweight Championship On WWE Raw

CM Punk escaped with his World Heavyweight Championship intact on Monday Night Raw, surviving a wild and unpredictable main event against Bron Breakker that spiralled into chaos.

From the opening moments, the match was built around contrast. Punk attempted to slow the pace and wear down the challenger with tight grappling and counters, while Breakker relied on raw power and explosiveness, launching Punk with repeated belly to belly suplexes and a thunderous powerslam to keep control.

As the match wore on, the risks increased. Breakker missed an early top rope attack, but moments later stunned the crowd by landing a Frankensteiner from the turnbuckles that nearly ended the title reign. Punk regrouped and shifted momentum by turning a press slam into a DDT, following up with a leg lariat and his trademark elbow drop from the top rope.

The Vision interferes

The bout completely broke down when Paul Heyman distracted the referee, opening the door for The Vision to strike. Austin Theory blasted Punk with a curb stomp, leaving the champion vulnerable. That advantage did not last long, as Rey Mysterio, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Dragon Lee stormed the ring, dragging the interference into a brawl that spilled through the crowd and cleared the ringside area.

The finish

With the chaos temporarily behind them, the match returned to a brutal one on one fight. Breakker crashed shoulder first into the ring post after missing a spear, allowing Punk to connect with Go To Sleep and a piledriver, yet Breakker still powered out. The closing stretch became a battle of wills, shifting through multiple submissions before Heyman again forced a break.

The fight moved to the floor where Breakker caught Punk mid air and sent him crashing through the announce table with a devastating elbow drop. Confident it was over, Breakker pulled Punk back into the ring and lowered his straps for the spear. As he charged, Punk countered with a knee strike and immediately hoisted Breakker up for a second Go To Sleep, finally securing the pinfall and retaining the championship.