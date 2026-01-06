×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk Survives Chaos To Retain World Heavyweight Championship On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 06, 2026
CM Punk Survives Chaos To Retain World Heavyweight Championship On WWE Raw

CM Punk escaped with his World Heavyweight Championship intact on Monday Night Raw, surviving a wild and unpredictable main event against Bron Breakker that spiralled into chaos.

From the opening moments, the match was built around contrast. Punk attempted to slow the pace and wear down the challenger with tight grappling and counters, while Breakker relied on raw power and explosiveness, launching Punk with repeated belly to belly suplexes and a thunderous powerslam to keep control.

As the match wore on, the risks increased. Breakker missed an early top rope attack, but moments later stunned the crowd by landing a Frankensteiner from the turnbuckles that nearly ended the title reign. Punk regrouped and shifted momentum by turning a press slam into a DDT, following up with a leg lariat and his trademark elbow drop from the top rope.

The Vision interferes
The bout completely broke down when Paul Heyman distracted the referee, opening the door for The Vision to strike. Austin Theory blasted Punk with a curb stomp, leaving the champion vulnerable. That advantage did not last long, as Rey Mysterio, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Dragon Lee stormed the ring, dragging the interference into a brawl that spilled through the crowd and cleared the ringside area.

The finish
With the chaos temporarily behind them, the match returned to a brutal one on one fight. Breakker crashed shoulder first into the ring post after missing a spear, allowing Punk to connect with Go To Sleep and a piledriver, yet Breakker still powered out. The closing stretch became a battle of wills, shifting through multiple submissions before Heyman again forced a break.

The fight moved to the floor where Breakker caught Punk mid air and sent him crashing through the announce table with a devastating elbow drop. Confident it was over, Breakker pulled Punk back into the ring and lowered his straps for the spear. As he charged, Punk countered with a knee strike and immediately hoisted Breakker up for a second Go To Sleep, finally securing the pinfall and retaining the championship.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 13th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy