Stephanie Vaquer Written Off WWE TV Following Brutal Raw Attack

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 06, 2026
Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has seemingly been removed from WWE television following a vicious and repeated assault on Monday Night Raw. The angle was designed to account for a legitimate foot injury that Vaquer is currently dealing with, prompting WWE to shift focus away from the champion for the time being.

Vaquer appeared earlier in the night for an in ring interview with Jackie Redmond, marking her first public appearance since the injury became visible. Wearing a walking boot, Vaquer spoke confidently about her meteoric rise throughout 2025, highlighting a year that saw her capture four championships and officially establish herself on the Raw roster. She thanked the audience for their support and insisted that the setback would not define her future.

“This injury will not stop me,” Vaquer said. “In 2026, I will still prove that I am the greatest luchadora on the planet.”

The moment was abruptly derailed when Raquel Rodriguez stormed the ring from behind. Rodriguez immediately targeted Vaquer’s injured foot, slamming it into the mat before hoisting the champion up and planting her with a Tejana Bomb. The situation escalated further when Rodriguez retrieved a steel chair and attempted to Pillmanize Vaquer’s ankle, drawing loud reactions from the crowd.

Adam Pearce sprinted to the ring and narrowly stopped the chair shot, pulling it away before Rodriguez could complete the attack. While the segment appeared to end there, the situation worsened after the commercial break.

Rodriguez returned and launched a second assault, this time violently stomping on Vaquer’s injured ankle while officials scrambled to intervene. Pearce once again stepped in, forcibly separating Rodriguez and warning her that severe fines would follow if the attack continued.

The angle strongly suggests Vaquer has been written off programming to allow time for recovery. There is currently no confirmed timetable for her return, leaving the Women’s World Championship picture wide open as Raw moves forward without its reigning champion.

