×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Becky Lynch Regains Women’s Intercontinental Championship On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 06, 2026
Becky Lynch Regains Women’s Intercontinental Championship On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch has reclaimed gold on Monday nights. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri to become the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion for the second time, bringing Dupri’s reign to an abrupt end just shy of the two month mark.

The title bout opened with both women looking to outthink one another rather than overpower. Lynch wasted little time hunting for the Dis Arm Her, while Dupri stayed calm and grounded the challenger with an ankle lock, forcing an early scramble to the ropes. The fight briefly moved to the floor, where Dupri used her speed to her advantage, driving Lynch into the barricade and apron to regain momentum.

Once back inside the ring, Lynch shifted the tone with a crisp Bexploder suplex followed by a leg drop from the ropes. Dupri refused to fade, firing back with a fisherman’s suplex and a sit out backbreaker that nearly kept the challenger down. As the pace quickened, Lynch landed a superplex that flowed straight into a rolling DDT, setting the stage for the finish.

The closing moments came with controversy. Dupri countered a powerbomb attempt into another ankle lock, but Lynch cleverly rolled through the hold and hooked the pin. With the referee focused on the shoulders, Lynch subtly grabbed the ropes for leverage, securing the three count and the championship in dramatic fashion.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 13th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 14th 2026

#collision

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Garland, Texas

Jan. 15th 2026

#impact

TNA Genesis 2026

Garland, Texas

Jan. 17th 2026

#genesis

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy